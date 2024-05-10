Police move to disband Penn encampment, several protesters arrested
The move comes after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called for the encampment to be disbanded
A few dozen protesters have been arrested as Philadelphia and Penn police disband a pro-Palestine encampment on the university’s campus.
The protesters, who have remained peaceful, have been calling for Penn to disclose its financial holdings, divest from any investments in the war, and provide amnesty for pro-Palestinian students facing discipline over past protests.
Gov. Shapiro called for Penn to disband the pro-Palestinian encampment, and six students have been placed on leave.
Penn will have added security at its commencement on May 20, and it’s unclear if it will have the traditional processional of graduates.
Five protesters detained by police
Five people, identified by organizers as students and faculty, were detained by police after attempting to block a police van by sitting on the ground.
Supporters chanted “We love you. We see you. We will get justice for you” as officers detained the five protesters.
Legal observers removed as arrests made at Penn
A member of Up Against the Law Legal Collective denounced the removal of several legal observers from Locust Walk as arrests took place Friday.
The observer asked to remain anonymous in order to speak freely— legal observers don't typically speak to press because they aim to be neutral witnesses.
Penn professor supports school for taking down encampment
Benjamin Abella, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, wishes Penn had acted earlier to take down the encampment, which was in its 16th day, but also said he “respected the fact that this is a delicate situation.”
Abella was one of leaders of a petition that drew more than 3,000 signatures and called on Penn to remove the encampment. He and others delivered the petition to Penn president J. Larry Jameson last week.
Penn protest site cleared by police
College Green appears to have been cleared and protesters are gone. The center of campus, where dozens of protesters have camped for weeks, was quiet, save for the sound of rain, chirps of birds, and hum of police radio. Their tents and signs were left strewn about the grass.
Most of the Philadelphia police in riot gear reloaded onto buses and left campus.
Faculty members block police van with detained students
Just before 7 a.m., police attempted to drive a van with protesting students who had been detained when a group of seven faculty members made a human chain to stop it from passing through.
Students chanted “faculty with students, Free Palestine,” and the van retreated.
Penn professor calls move to disband protests 'abhorrent'
Members of Penn Faculty for Justice in Palestine were outside the encampment area Friday morning as the dismantling was occurring.
“One word, abhorrent,” said Dagmawi Woubshet, an associate professor of English, who is a member of the group. He said faculty members would be assisting students who have been arrested.
Several protesters arrested, police say
A few dozen protesters camped out on Penn’s campus were arrested this morning, said Deputy Policr Commissioner Frank Vanore.
The true count of arrests was not yet available as the disbandment of the group remained in progress.
Police block Walnut St. as they move in on Penn protesters
Dozens of Penn and Philadelphia Police officers equipped with riot shields and zip ties surrounded the more than two week old Gaza solidarity encampment at Penn’s College Green early Friday morning.
Walnut Street traffic was blocked by police cars at 33rd and 34th Streets and lined with several police vans.
Police move in on Penn encampment
Police began moving in early Friday morning to dismantle the 16-day old pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Pennsylvania.
Both Penn police and city police are involved, with Penn police leading the effort.
—Susan Snyder
Gov. Shapiro calls for the encampment to be disbanded
Citing increasing unlawfulness, Gov. Josh Shapiro on Thursday called on the University of Pennsylvania to disband a pro-Palestinian encampment that has spent two weeks on the Ivy League campus.
“Over the last 24 hours ... the situation has gotten even more unstable and out of control,” Shapiro said during an event in Westmoreland County. “More rules have been violated, more laws have been broken. That is absolutely unacceptable.
Six students given mandatory leaves of absence
Six students were placed on mandatory leaves of absence from Penn for participating in the encampment. One of them — an international student — was also evicted from on-campus housing.
The discipline came after encampment members moved about a dozen tents from one side of College Green to the other Wednesday night, effectively taking over the popular graduation photo spot. Organizers began to take down barriers as nearly 200 people chanted, “Disclose, divest, defend” — shorthand for the encampment’s demands — the Daily Pennsylvanian, the school newspaper, reported. That move happened in response to what the student organization UPenn Against the Occupation called “the administration’s continued bad-faith negotiations.”
—Beatrice Forman and Susan Snyder