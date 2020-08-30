Freeman and her friends, Caitlin McGinty, and sisters Megan and Michaela Craig, said they were inspired to get more active in their community by attending the protests in Philadelphia in June over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Three of them were there on what they called “tear gas Monday” and were stunned to experience how police officers could see the 17-year-olds on the ground crying like they were and not blink an eye.