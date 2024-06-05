How Margate businesses reacted to the infamous Kelce parking lot confrontation

MARGATE, N.J. — Margate really shot itself in the foot last month courtesy of a Wayne, Pa., chocolatier whose summer home is actually in nearby Longport.

Andree Goldberg infamously stood her ground in the parking lot of Steve & Cookie’s in this Shore town and tried to give Kylie Kelce the business on behalf of Margate, as Jason Kelce looked on.

A fight isn’t unheard of in the parking lot of Steve & Cookies, but they’re usually over the last flat of blueberries or burrata mozzarella during farmer’s market season. Goldberg made headlines by impolitely telling Kylie — after the Kelces declined a photograph — that she did not care who she was, adding, “You’ll never be allowed in this town again!”

Talk about main character syndrome.

Kylie, our nearly-six-foot Duchess of Delco, winningly stared her down and pointed out, accurately, that the woman was “embarrassing herself.” Jason seemed, endearingly, not embarrassed at all. He’s no doubt seen sloppier behavior in Sea Isle, and the two will be back at the Ocean Drive on June 26 for their bartending autism annual fundraiser. Kylie can fend for herself.

All of Margate then naturally rushed to make it right with the Kelces, for better or for worse.

Here’s a guide to how locals reacted after the fact:

After the infamous Steve & Cookie’s dinner, the Kelces went a few blocks on Amherst Avenue to the very Margate-y Tomatoe’s, according to Philly ChitChat, where they hung out without incident.

On his New Heights podcast, Jason summed up their Shore trip, noting their trip to Uncle Bill’s Pancake House in Avalon, the $15 price for the Seven Mile Special (2 eggs, home fries and toast with a choice of meat) not to mention the bridge fare required now that the one in Strathmere has closed. He did not mention the dinner at Steve & Cookie’s, describing their eating generally as “beach food.”

”Damn,” Travis Kelce observed. “The Shore’s getting … pricey. Two dollars to cross the bridge?”

Actually it’s $2.50.