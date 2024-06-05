How Margate businesses reacted to the infamous Kelce parking lot confrontation
Andree Goldberg tried to give Kylie Kelce the business. Here’s how Margate locals reacted.
MARGATE, N.J. — Margate really shot itself in the foot last month courtesy of a Wayne, Pa., chocolatier whose summer home is actually in nearby Longport.
Andree Goldberg infamously stood her ground in the parking lot of Steve & Cookie’s in this Shore town and tried to give Kylie Kelce the business on behalf of Margate, as Jason Kelce looked on.
A fight isn’t unheard of in the parking lot of Steve & Cookies, but they’re usually over the last flat of blueberries or burrata mozzarella during farmer’s market season. Goldberg made headlines by impolitely telling Kylie — after the Kelces declined a photograph — that she did not care who she was, adding, “You’ll never be allowed in this town again!”
Talk about main character syndrome.
Kylie, our nearly-six-foot Duchess of Delco, winningly stared her down and pointed out, accurately, that the woman was “embarrassing herself.” Jason seemed, endearingly, not embarrassed at all. He’s no doubt seen sloppier behavior in Sea Isle, and the two will be back at the Ocean Drive on June 26 for their bartending autism annual fundraiser. Kylie can fend for herself.
All of Margate then naturally rushed to make it right with the Kelces, for better or for worse.
Here’s a guide to how locals reacted after the fact:
CLASSY: The Margate mayor apologized and said the next Kelce date night meal is on him.
WORST OFFER: Sunrise Tequila, which is currently being rebuilt and is a shell. They offered “an open invite” “once Sunrise reopens,” promising to close the entire second floor (which doesn’t currently exist) for the Kelces and guests. Listen, the Kelces are athletes, they focus on one season at a time.
CREATIVE: Saltwater said they were embarrassed about what happened and posted a photo of the owner/chef practicing his … boxing. “We would love to treat you to a hassle free dinner,” they said.
THE BIG DIG: Noted on the Facebook page Shoobies, one commenter mentioned the still under-construction bay front restaurant Lamberti’s (which is blocking everyone’s sunset view despite not even being open yet): “If Lamberti’s was open, none of this would’ve happened. Maybe next summer.”
YES PLEASE: Robert’s, the iconic bar, described itself in a post as “Ocean Drive vibes and Steve and Cookies cuisine,” referring to Jason’s main hang out in Sea Isle. Can verify! The Kelces should consider a stop at Robert’s.
REAL TALK: Over in Atlantic City, Tony’s Baltimore Grill also reached out, declaring themselves “the official authority on not putting up with out-of-towner BS.” But they noted that Nino, their bartender of 35 years, is a rabid Cowboy’s fan. “People will probably ask to take a picture, but it’s just as likely they’ll ask you something much more inappropriate.” They advised avoiding Margate altogether.
Also recommended in Atlantic City: the Knife & Fork Inn, Chef Vola (they know a thing about privacy, they only recently started publishing their own phone number), and obviously, the wonderful Kelsey’s.
After the infamous Steve & Cookie’s dinner, the Kelces went a few blocks on Amherst Avenue to the very Margate-y Tomatoe’s, according to Philly ChitChat, where they hung out without incident.
On his New Heights podcast, Jason summed up their Shore trip, noting their trip to Uncle Bill’s Pancake House in Avalon, the $15 price for the Seven Mile Special (2 eggs, home fries and toast with a choice of meat) not to mention the bridge fare required now that the one in Strathmere has closed. He did not mention the dinner at Steve & Cookie’s, describing their eating generally as “beach food.”
”Damn,” Travis Kelce observed. “The Shore’s getting … pricey. Two dollars to cross the bridge?”
Actually it’s $2.50.