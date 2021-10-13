A former staffer for City Councilmember Mark Squilla was federally charged Wednesday with falsifying election results for years at a South Philadelphia ward where she served a judge of elections.

The allegations against Marie Beren, 67, a former constituent services representative for the councilmember, are tied to a larger case involving former U.S. Rep. Michael “Ozzie” Myers.

Prosecutors did not immediately provide details on the candidates for which Beren allegedly falsified votes or say whether those ballots affected the outcome of any races in her ward, let alone in the city wide results.

Court filings, however, specifically accuse her only of adding 10 to 15 fradulent ballots per election.

Prosecutors charged Myers — who rose to prominence during the Abscam scandal and who now works as a political consultant — last year with paying another South Philly election judge to pad vote totals in his ward on behalf of candidates he was representing.

That election judge, Domenick J. Demuro, pleaded guilty and is cooperating in the case against the former congressman.

The charges filed on Wednesday against Beren mirror the accusations in the Demuro case. As was the case with him, she was charged by way of a criminal information — instead of an indictment — typically a sign that a defendant has already agreed to plead guilty.

Prosecutors also filed a superseding indictment against Myers on Wednesday, adding new charges involving the alleged conspiracy with Beren. He has denied the allegations.

The filing says it was Myers who recruited Beren, nearly three decades ago, to serve both as a Democratic City committemember representing South Philadelphia and the judge of elections for the 39th Ward, 2nd Division.

Starting in 2010, Barren also effectively presided over two other divisions — the 11th and 16th — when their polling places were combined at Seafarer’s Union Hall at 4th and Shunk Streets.

And though she stepped down in 2015 to become a certified poll watcher, prosecutors said she recruited her successor and other polling place staff and effectively still maintained control over voting for all three divisions.

This allowed her to pad votes for “various federal, state and local candidates for election” at Myers’ request, prosecutors said.

Myers, the court filings say, would drive her to the polling site on Election Day and advise her which candidates should have their vote totals padded.

Beren in turn allegedly would steer people at the polls to vote for those candidates or add them herself in the name of people she knew were unlikely to show up to vote.

In the Demuro case, many of those candidates were running for judicial seats on the Common Pleas Court and the votes he added to their totals did not appear to swing the result of Demuro’s ward, let alone the election.

Beren could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday and it was not yet clear from court dockets whether she had retained an attorney.

She had retired from Squilla’s office in September of last year — a move that was unrelated to the criminal investigation, the councilmember said.

“I’m sort of shocked,” Squilla said of the charges. “You don’t expect that. … During the Ozzie Myers case we had heard that they had interviewed committee people throughout the area, but did not think they were charging people.”

Squilla said had inherited Beren as a staff member from his predecessor, former Councilmember Frank DiCicco who first hired her.

This is a developing story and will be updated.