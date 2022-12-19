The political director of the city’s powerful electrician’s union and a close confidante of former labor leader John Dougherty pleaded guilty Monday to federal fraud charges just weeks before she was scheduled to stand trial alongside him and four others accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from union coffers.

Marita Crawford, who has served as the face of Local 98 the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ influential political lobbying operation for more than a decade, resigned her postition and admitted in court to using union finds to pay for a 2015 hotel stay on a personal trip to watch the Belmont Stakes and for pricey birthday dinners for herself and Dougherty.

The plea deal she struck with prosecutors will not require her to cooperate with investigators or testify against Dougherty or her codefendants. She will face up to 20 years in prison on each of the counts to which she pleaded guilty at a sentencing hearing scheduled for April.

Crawford spoke little during the brief hearing before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl in Reading and declined to comment afterward. Her lawyer, Fortunato Perri Jr., said his client had made the difficult decision to plead guilty “with the hopes of moving on with her life and putting these very difficult, difficult last few years behind her.”

“She has been a champion of the labor movement for the past several years, so she hopes to continue in her professional career moving forward,” Perri said.

Crawford’s decision to plead guilty to four felony counts of wire fraud makes her the first high-ranking official within Local 98 — and Dougherty’s notoriously tight-knit inner circle — to admit guilt since she and the other union officials and associates were charged with Dougherty in a sweeping embezzlement indictment in 2019.

And she may not be the last.

Prosecutors in recent weeks have approached all the defendants in the case — including Local 98′s president Brian Burrows and Michael Neill, the head of its apprentice training program — with plea offers hoping to wrap up much of the case before it is scheduled to go to trial in January, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing negotiations, said the move appears designed to also put pressure on Dougherty to strike a plea deal of his own and avoid a protracted courtroom fight.

Dougherty resigned his post as Local 98′s chief after his conviction on bribery charges alongside City Councilmember Bobby Henon last year. But he has denied wrongdoing and vowed to fight the embezzlement case and a third set of charges stemming from threats he allegedly made against a union contractor.

His rejection of previous plea offers from the government led to his split from his longtime attorney Henry E. Hockeimer Jr. earlier this year.

At least one other codefendant in the embezzlement case — Niko Rodriguez, a former Local 98 employee whom prosecutors described as an errand boy for Dougherty — was also scheduled to plead guilty on later Monday afternoon.

Crawford, 53, is a well-known figure in Pennsylvania political circles and, at Dougherty’s side, helped to transform Local 98 into the largest independent source of campaign money and union influence in the state.

Local 98′s fund-raising and manpower have helped elect mayors — including Jim Kenney — and City Council members like Henon as well as members of Congress, state legislators, governors and more than 60 judges, including Dougherty’s brother, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty.

She spent hours on the phone with the former union chief strategizing over how to exert union influence over local and state elected officials in wiretapped phone conversations played during Dougherty and Henon’s bribery trial last year.

Prosecutors did not accuse her of any wrongdoing in that public corruption case.

Instead, she was charged with 11 counts including conspiracy, embezzlement, wire fraud and falsification of union financial reports tied to the hundreds of thousands of dollars of union money investigators say she, Dougherty and the other union officials and associates spent on themselves.

In 2015 alone, they accused her of treating family members and friends to tickets and luxury suites at concerts for Taylor Swift, Bette Midler, and Billy Joel — together worth thousands of dollars — all on the union’s dime.

“You know the way we roll,” she was caught on a wiretap telling one family member when inviting him to one of those events.

Prosecutors say Crawford was so generous with handing out tickets to personal friends that one union official quoted in the indictment began to refer to Local 98′s luxury suite at Lincoln Financial Field as “Marita’s.”

Other alleged expenses included more than $500 in beauty and makeup services at the Waldorf Astoria’s salon during the annual Pennsylvania Society meeting in New York in 2014 and 2015 and $4,500 in gift cards to Boyd’s and Brooks Brothers that she and Dougherty purportedly spent to buy clothing themselves.

Union money, investigators said, covered more than $2,370 in expenses on a 2015 personal trip she, Dougherty, and Dougherty’s father — John Sr. — took to the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y.

It even allegedly paid for their birthday celebrations — for Dougherty, a nearly $1,400 shindig at Old Homestead restaurant in Atlantic City in 2015, a $425 catered meal from Francoluigi’s Pizzeria for his father the next year, and a $477 dinner at Palladino’s on Passyunk Avenue for Crawford in 2016.

But by far, most of what prosecutors accused Dougherty, Crawford, and the other union leaders of buying with embezzled union funds was surprisingly mundane.

For instance, they say Dougherty once spent $77 on Danielle Steele novels and decorating magazines to give to Crawford and his wife.

And Rodriguez, the other Local 98 employee expected to plead guilty Monday, was often tasked, according to the indictment, with making those purchases.

Between 2014 and 2016 he allegedly racked up more than $4,000 in bills on union credit cards on for items like diapers, cleaning supplies, breakfast cereal, home decor and Christmas decorations for Dougherty and his family members on more than 33 trips to stores like Target and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Prosecutors have described Rodriguez as one of three low-level Local 98 employees known as “the kids” whom Dougherty treated as his gofers — sending them on personal errands, shopping trips and to look after his wife, Cecilia.

The others are Dougherty’s nephew Brian Fiocca, who is also charged in the case and Crawford’s son, Tom Rodriguez, who is not related to Niko Rodriguez and was not indicted along with the others.

Still, their position within the union baffled Burrows, the union president, who was caught on a wiretap discussing them in 2015.

“It’s all smoke and mirrors with them kids,” he groused to Henon, a Local 98 member then three years into his stint on City Council. “I don’t know what they do all day.”

And yet, as prosecutors tell it, Dougherty gave them plenty to do.

Days after that conversation, the union chief allegedly dispatched Niko Rodriguez to power wash the sidewalks outside of his and his sister’s homes.

“Should I water the tomatoes while I’m here?” Rodriguez texted Dougherty, in an exchange quoted in the indictment.

Dougherty replied: “Yes !!!”