A brush fire in Medford is threatening 40 homes

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is fighting a large brush fire in Medford that is threatening 40 homes, officials said Saturday.

The so-called Flatiron Wildfire, near the intersection of Elderberry Drive and Jackson Road, encompasses 120 acres and was 20% contained early Saturday, officials said on Facebook.

While fighting a larger forest fire Friday in Bass River State Forest, officials closed the Garden State Parkway for several hours, but that fire did not threaten houses. The Forest Service’s latest update said that 5,000-acre fire was 80% contained.