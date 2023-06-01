Wildfire burning through 3,100 acres of N.J. Pinelands

A wildfire racing through Bass River State Forest in New Jersey’s Pinelands region has burned 3,100 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said it is working to contain the fire burning in the area of Allen Road in Ocean County. So far, firefighters have contained 15% of the blaze, which began last night.

Multiple roads are closed and the Timberline Campground has been evacuated. Six homes are threatened and local fire companies are also responding.

The Batona Trail, a 53-mile path through the pine barrens, is closed as it crosses through Bass River State Forest.

Although the risk of fire is listed as moderate Thursday, it is prime wildfire season and May was unusually dry.

It marks the second major wildfire this year.

In April, a wildfire tore through 3,859 acres in an area of heavily forested South Jersey that was rimmed by homes, businesses and military installations. It took days to contain and was dubbed “Jimmy’s Waterhole fire” by the state Forest Fire Service.

The blaze that began in Manchester Township, Ocean County, initially threatened scores of buildings before being brought under control. No one was injured.

The current fire has been dubbed the Allen Road Wildfire. State officials are expected Thursday to issue updates on the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.