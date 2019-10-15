Michael White, accused of fatally stabbing real estate developer Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square last year, testified Tuesday that in the moments before Schellenger tried to tackle him to the ground during a spontaneous encounter, he told White: “I’m going to beat the black off you.”
In his first public remarks on the controversial stabbing, White, 22, told jurors at his voluntary-manslaughter trial that he was scared for his life when he and Schellenger came face-to-face at 17th and Chancellor Streets in July 2018.
Speaking in a monotone, White said that Schellenger had clenched fists, a red face, and gritted teeth when he made his racial threat toward him. Schellenger had been talking to a motorist caught in a traffic jam ahead of a car carrying him and his friends when White told him not to be a tough guy, he said.
Schellenger then started walking toward White, he said, and White pulled a knife to try to scare him off. Schellenger charged to tackle him and lifted him into the air. White then plunged the knife into Schellenger’s back, though he said he did not remember doing so. He testified that he had been scared of Schellenger and pulled the weapon out to try to scare Schellenger away.
“I wasn’t trying to kill nobody,” White said. “I was trying to get him off me.”
He also said he believed that a man with Schellenger, Norris Jordan, had used a racial slur toward someone else at the scene, a motorist caught in a traffic jam ahead of Jordan’s Mercedes. No other witnesses who have testified so far at White’s trial have reported hearing racial language, and Jordan — who testified last week — denied using such language.
White testified for about an hour Tuesday morning. He was set to resume his time on the stand after a break and be cross-examined by prosecutors.
This is a developing story and will be updated.