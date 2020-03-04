The Joe Biden comeback continues.
The former vice president won six states in early returns from the biggest slate of Democratic primary elections Tuesday, building his delegate count after a major victory Saturday in South Carolina reinvigorated his presidential campaign.
Biden swept the south, carrying Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Arkansas; he also was declared the winner in Oklahoma and Minnesota.
Virginia and North Carolina were called almost as soon as polls closed, suggesting that Biden had scored huge victories and would win a substantial share of delegates in two of the largest states on the map, Virginia (99 delegates) and North Carolina (110).
The early victories brought Biden ever closer to the front-runner, Sen. Bernie Sanders, as Democrats voted in 14 states and American Samoa on Super Tuesday, the most expansive day of the nominating contest.
Sanders, meanwhile, won Colorado, as well as his home state of Vermont.
Still, combined with Biden’s South Carolina win, Democratic voters appeared to have altered a race that just days ago looked like Sanders’ to lose. If results continued along the same path in later reporting states, it would likely leave a two-man contest for the nomination.
Many states however, were still voting or calculating results as of 10 p.m., and Sanders was well-positioned for his own gains in the biggest delegate prize of the night, California. Six states were too close to call; Biden had leads in five of them.
Texas, the second-largest state voting, looked tight based on early results.
Depending on later results, Sanders may yet emerge as the big winner when it comes to delegates. The margins of victory in each state are critical, because delegates are awarded proportionally, not on a winner-take-all basis.
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, was trailing well behind in the early results, despite having poured more than $500 million into advertising and staffing across the country, much of it in the Super Tuesday states.
The initial success for Biden ensured that he would continue his momentum and made it likely that he would rack up enough delegates to prevent Sanders from building an insurmountable lead.
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Biden supporter, said winning Virginia sent an important message about who can beat President Donald Trump.
“It’s a state that’s urban, rural, suburban,” McAuliffe said. “It’s a real composite of who America is and I think this was a huge win for Joe Biden because it goes to electability, for me, in the general election.”
As he did in South Carolina, Biden won with huge support from African Americans, winning 63% of black voters in Virginia and North Carolina, according to CNN’s exit polls.
Among Virginia voters who said beating Trump was their top priority, 58% chose Biden, while 19% supported Sanders.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg won the territory of American Samoa, but appeared to be struggling elsewhere as early results came in on the first day when he actually appeared on the ballot after a late entry into the race. A poor showing would undercut his own electability argument. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was fighting for traction and to counter the growing perception that the primary has narrowed to a two-person contest: Biden vs. Sanders.
Yet she was struggling in a tight race with Sanders and Biden even in her home state of Massachusetts.
The coast to coast primaries provided a new test for the candidates just as the field narrowed. For the first time, campaigns had to organize across multiple states, and try to appeal to broad cross-sections of the Democratic coalition all at once.
From Maine to Alabama to Texas to Minnesota to California, every region was represented.
The voting came as Democratic insiders increasingly worried that Sanders and his enthusiastic grassroots support was building enough to run away with the nomination, with some in the party thinking he would prove too liberal to beat Trump — and even hurt other Democrats on the ballot.
Biden, by winning big in South Carolina, had emerged as the most likely alternative. Sanders has far outpaced him in enthusiasm, ground organization, and fund-raising, with grassroots supporters pouring small donations into the senator’s campaign.
Biden hoped to counter with the momentum from big-name endorsements that followed his South Carolina victory, including support from former opponents, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.
In Virginia’s upscale and moderate suburbs just outside Washington, D.C., which have trended toward Democrats in recent years like similar places outside Philadelphia, voters who said their main priority was beating Trump frequently said they voted for Biden. Those motivated by specific issues such as healthcare or the environment often said they backed Sanders.
Cotrina McGue, 56, said “morality” was the main factor on her mind as she sought a candidate who could defeat Trump. For her, that meant supporting Biden. His rivals “just don’t compare with Joe’s experience,” McGue said as she voted in Ashburn, Va.
But Wilbert Fields, 61, worried that Biden couldn’t beat Trump one-on-one. He supported Bloomberg.
“He’s got political experience, he’s got economic experience and I think his policies and his plans will” provide a better platform, Fields said in Ashburn.
Carol Griffin, 44, was one of several women interviewed Tuesday who said they wanted to see a woman in the White House, and therefore decided to vote for Warren.
“It’s time for some new blood,” Griffin said. Asked about Warren’s chances after her struggles in the early-voting states, she said, “That is a question, but you’ve got to give it a chance.”
In Leesburg, another growing Virginia suburb, Seamus Welch, 32, was among the many younger voters enthused by Sanders. Welch said that while he lives in an affluent area, he grew up in a less well-off part of South Carolina and saw many struggle with healthcare costs, including when his mother faced a bill of about $40,000 after an emergency appendectomy.
“I’m a big proponent of Medicare for All,” he said of Sanders’ single-payer health care proposal. “I know how important that can be for a lot of people.”
In a sign of the importance of California, several candidates spent most of the day in the state. Biden started in Oakland and had plans to end it in East Los Angeles.
As he walked into a diner in Oakland, Sanders supporters waved signs and chanted into a megaphone on the corner.
“I think the last 72 hours shows that the Democratic establishment is more afraid of Bernie than they are of Trump,” said Keith Brower Brown, 32, co-chair of the East Bay chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. “Sanders is the only one who can defeat Trump. He’s the only one who has a movement of hundreds of thousands of people.”
Carolyn Tawasha, 60, who voted for Biden, gestured at the rallying Sanders supporters while waiting to see her candidate. “I think right now we just need someone who can heal the country,” she said. "I just want Uncle Joe to take care of us for four years and then we can get our act together and start the revolution.”
Warren supporters throughout the San Francisco Bay Area expressed a kind of pessimistic resilience Tuesday.
“I know that she’s probably not gonna win at this point, but I just think it’s really important for her to have a chance and I really wanted to vote for a woman,” said Jessica Whitlow, 28, dropping off a mail-in vote in downtown Oakland.