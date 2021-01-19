As police seek a second suspect in the killing of a man walking his dog in Brewerytown last week, authorities said Tuesday they had launched another investigation: Determining why the accused gunman — already facing unrelated robbery and assault charges — was released from jail just two weeks before the murder.
During a news conference to provide new information about the arrests in the Jan. 13 slaying of Milan Loncar, authorities faced questions about why Davis L. Josephus went free on Dec. 29.
Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said the District Attorney’s Office was still unable to say whether it had sought to appeal rulings by judges last fall to dramatically reduce Josephus’ bail in two open cases filed against him in 2020: One for allegedly carjacking an Uber driver, the second for accusations that he sprayed an “unknown substance” — possibly bodily fluids — at a guard in a city jail through a hole in his cell door.
Court dockets do not show a record of any such appeals.
Josephus was able to post 10% of $20,000 bail on charges of motor vehicle theft and kidnapping, and 10% of $12,000 on charges including aggravated assault on a prison guard. Those sums had been reduced from originally amounts of $100,000 and $200,000, respectively.
Pescatore also sought to blame probation officers and judges for failing to lodge a detainer against Josephus following his new arrests, which would have prohibited him from posting bail to secure his release. At the time the new charges were filed last year, Josephus was on probation for two robbery convictions in 2019.
“I’m sure that many balls were dropped in this case, and that will be looked at,” Pescatore said.
The case has quickly become contentious and political, with many who have criticized District Attorney Larry Krasner as too lenient — including the police union, some police officials, and Krasner’s opponent in May’s primary election, Carlos Vega — blasting the DA for his handling of Josephus’ cases.
Krasner, in a statement issued Sunday, said his office had voiced initial objections to the lowering of Josephus’ bail in the earlier cases, and called the homicide he is now accused of committing “directly related to firearms outnumbering people in a vacuum of reasonable regulation.”
Loncar, a Wayne native who graduated from Temple University in 2019, was shot just before 7 p.m. on Jefferson Street near 31st, according to police.
He had been approached by two men, and Josephus pointed a gun at him, Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said.
Both men started reaching toward Loncar’s pants pockets, Smith said, and when Loncar sought to push the gun away, Josephus shot him once in the chest.
He was still clutching his dog’s leash when officers found his body.
This is a developing story that will be updated.