The former dean of Temple University’s Fox School of Business was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison Friday for orchestrating a complex fraud scheme to propel his college to the top of national rankings and defraud its students and donors based on that unearned reputation.

Moshe Porat — who led the school for more than two decades until he was fired for the misrepresentations in 2018 — did not apologize or even acknowledge his crimes and those they harmed — as he addressed the judge moments before that punishment was announced.

Instead, he pleaded with U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert to keep him out of prison so he could care for his ailing wife.

Pappert balked calling Porat’s obsession with driving the Fox School of Business to the No. 1 spot as “maniacal” and noted it had caused real harm to MBA students who thought they were paying substantial money for a top-ranked degree. He marveled at the fact that Porat, who had spent much of the hearing smirking and muttering under his breath, for his utter lack of remorse.

“He still doesn’t think he did anything wrong. He has never accepted any responsibility,” the judge said. “He blames everyone else. His first reaction when his bosses caught on to him was to throw everyone he could under the bus.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Pappert ordered Porat to pay a $250,000 fine and serve three years’ probation upon his release.

Friday’s hearing came three months after a federal jury concluded that Porat, along with two subordinates had for years knowingly embellished the data they were sending on Fox’s students to the magazine U.S. News & World Report, allowing its online MBA program to achieve its No. 1 ranking for four straight years.

The distinction helped Fox more than double its enrollment for the program between 2014 and 2017, raking in millions in tuition payments from students and donor dollars.

Temple issued a statement shortly after the sentencing.

“We respect the justice system and the judge’s sentencing decision made today,” the university said. “With this chapter now closed, both Temple University and the Fox School of Business will continue to focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for our students.”

Porat’s sentencing closes a chapter on a scandal that has roiled Temple since it first came to light in 2018 and has since cost the university millions in legal settlements with state and federal investigators and former students who sued, saying their degrees had been devalued.

For years, Porat had been hailed as a visionary administrator — a rainmaker as adept at luring student tuition dollars as he was at courting deep-pocketed donors. Within a month of his conviction, he resigned his tenured position as a Temple professor

He now holds the distinction of being the first university administrator in the country to be criminally prosecuted for lying in the high-stakes battle for college rankings dominance.

Such lists, published by U.S. News and others, are the subject of fierce competition among universities as top spots can attract nationwide interest from potential students and millions in tuition dollars.

In Temple’s case, Fox’s enrollment numbers for its online and part-time MBA programs more than doubled in the years it spent at the top of those lists.

At trial, government witnesses — many of them Porat’s former employees — described him as a rankings-obsessed micromanager and a bully of a boss, pressuring his staff to do whatever it took to ensure the school reached those heights and stayed there.

Porat, meanwhile, maintained that it wasn’t he who deserved the blame but rather two administrators who worked under him — Marjorie O’Neill, who was in charge of preparing Fox’s rankings submissions each year, and Isaac Gottlieb, a statistics professor who reverse-engineered the U.S. News ranking criteria so Fox could identify which data points would put them at the top.

Either way, by 2014, Fox was routinely misreporting the selectivity of admissions to its online and part-time MBA programs, the GPAs of incoming students, the number who had taken graduate entrance exams, and the average amount of debt they incurred after enrollment.

Those lies propelled Temple’s online MBA program to No. 1 on the list. But as that success continued, others outside Porat’s inner circle began to question the school’s success.

In 2018, the website Poets & Quants published an article questioning some of Fox’s submissions. The story set off a panic among Fox’s assistant deans who demanded that the school correct its misrepresentations immediately.

Porat, witnesses testified, not only resisted, he left the meeting at which that story was discussed to host a champagne toast celebrating a ranking he by then knew to be based on lies. In the weeks that followed, he continued to tout the distinction in marketing materials and downplayed the extent of the damage in conversations with Temple’s provost and president.

Both O’Neill and Gottlieb have pleaded guilty to their roles in the scandal. Both are scheduled for sentencing in May.

This is a developing story and will be updated.