Dimauro is at least the fourth person charged in the case. Michael DeLuca, an alleged member of the Warlocks Motorcycle Club and a childhood friend of Palumbo’s from Drexel Hill, is accused of fatally shooting Palumbo in DeLuca’s Southwest Philadelphia apartment in February. DeLuca, 39, is awaiting extradition to Philadelphia to face murder charges after court proceedings conclude in Cheyenne, Wyo., where he was arrested April 2 on charges of possessing an illegal handgun.