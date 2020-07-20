Palumbo’s body was one of two corpses found in the crypt in April under suspicious circumstances. Philadelphia police Homicide Capt. Jason Smith has said the body of a second man is believed to be that of David Rossillo Jr. of Drexel Hill. But he said Monday that it will take months for DNA test results to confirm that. No one has been charged in connection with the second man’s death, the cause of which remains undetermined.