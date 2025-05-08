So we’re all reading the new pope’s old tweets, huh?

A new pope has entered the villa Vatican.

With Thursday’s announcement that Robert Prevost would become Pope Leo XIV, the internet is scouring his history on X (formerly Twitter) for breadcrumbs about his likes, dislikes, and overall vibe.

It’s a tried and true practice people use to probe the internet’s latest main character: Is the person going viral a good person? Do they have bad takes? Should they be canceled?

But it’s not an exercise people have been able to apply to the pope before. While Pope Francis had an official account, he reportedly didn’t personally control or use it. It makes Prevost the first-ever pope to have an existing social media history to comb through.

Still, there’s not a ton to go off of.

His account (@drprevost) dates back to August 2011. But he appears to use it sporadically, following less than 100 people and tweeting about 400 times over the last decade. And while the account is verified, it’s worth noting there’s no way to prove even all of these tweets were penned by Prevost himself.

The findings show that, in many ways, the incoming pope is just like us: sharing Snoopy memes and weighing in on U.S. politics. He also used his account to post about church events and news.

It’s unclear if Prevost altered his account at all leading up to the conclave, though if he did, he didn’t shy away from his current views on American politics.

Weeks ago, Prevost decried Vice President JD Vance, calling him “wrong” for things he said during a Fox News interview about Christianity.

Prevost is also a frequent retweeter, sharing other X users’ posts that align with his views.

The incoming pope reposted a link last month to an article by Bishop Evelio Menjivar, the auxiliary bishop of Washington D.C., comparing Trump‘s immigration crackdown to the murder of Archbishop Óscar Romero by El Salvador’s right-wing regime in 1980, accompanied by language from noted Catholic commentator and Philly resident Rocco Palmo accusing Trump of laughing at Kilmar Abrego Garcia‘s wrongful deportation, the Daily Beast reported.

His posts over the years also suggest he is pro-gun reform, supports climate change advocacy (something he’s been public about before), opposes systemic racism and Trump‘s immigration crackdown, and backed the Black Lives Matter movement.

In 2020, Prevost tweeted about the death of George Floyd, calling for church leaders to “reject racism and seek justice.” In 2017, he reposted a tweet from Sister Helen Prejean that voiced solidarity with Dreamers and immigrants.

Combing through internet history is inevitable

Experts suggest the routine of poring through a new online figure’s digital footprint is a way to humanize them — or in many cases, cancel them.

It’s happened to everyone — from Jeopardy!‘s Ken Jennings to Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell, to The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah. Each faced heavy criticism for old social media posts that threatened their careers and reputations (they all respectively apologized and were able to move on).

In 2019, Philadelphia-based comedian Shane Gillis lost his spot on Saturday Night Live before having the chance to debut after problematic videos and old tweets surfaced online.

There was also Ken Bone, the guy who became internet famous in his cable-knit sweater during a 2016 presidential debate but was caught making problematic comments in his Reddit history.

It’s not always ill-intended either.

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship, Swifties searched through Kelce’s Twitter history and reveled in the fact that many (though not all) of his old tweets were extremely wholesome.

Fans also turned to now-pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s earnest tweets from when she was 11 years old and proclaiming her love for Swift’s music. Carpenter’s online fandom celebrated the fact that all these years later, Carpenter would go on to become Swift’s opening act and friend.

Experts say the searching is inevitable — especially to rising stars and those at their peak.

“You have a generation coming up in social media who were there before they got famous or got into politics or sports,” Carol Brown Andrews, a partner at Grindstone Research — which conducts opposition research for political candidates — told CNN. Andrews said that when people transition from the private sector to public sphere, scrutinizing their past internet history is pretty much inevitable.

What else is in the new pope’s old tweets?

So what does that mean for the incoming pope?

Stateside, internet sleuths are curious about his polarizing views against Trump and Vance and what it will mean moving forward for relations with the first U.S.-born pope. They’re also delighted by his love for a simple meme.

In the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he reposted a TikTok that made light of social distancing, featuring a couple using a measuring tape to avoid cuddling or sharing finances.

He also shared a Charlie Brown and Snoopy meme that quips in Spanish about being “intelligent” vs. “asymptomatic.” A religious meme he re-shared quips about rosary beads being for prayer, not hanging in the car.

It’s safe to say the pope is making history in more ways than one.