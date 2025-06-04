Cherry Hill’s population keeps growing | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

The township’s population continues to grow at a steady pace, and Cherry Hill has maintained its place as the most populated spot in South Jersey, a position it’s held for nine straight years, new census data shows. Also this week, the man accused of killing veterinarian Michael Anthony outside his Cherry Hill home will remain in custody. And a Cherry Hill resident has been charged with marriage fraud as part of a bid to obtain permanent residency.

Cherry Hill’s population growth has continued at a steady clip, giving it a continued edge over Camden as the largest municipality in South Jersey.

Some 78,988 people called Cherry Hill home as of 2024, according to the latest U.S. Census data. In the past decade, Cherry Hill has gained over 7,000 residents, and grew by 1,318 residents between 2023 and 2024, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

Cherry Hill surpassed Camden in population growth for the first time in 2016 and has continued its ascent, while Camden’s population has continued to shrink.

Cherry Hill saw a major population uptick in the 1950s, which was further propelled when the Cherry Hill Mall debuted in 1961, attracting residents away from surrounding areas.

While growth was modest in the ensuing decades, it has steadily ticked up in recent years in part due to new multifamily developments.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Students, teachers, and families expressed their dismay at last week’s school board meeting over Cherry Hill East assistant principal David Francis-Maurer’s contract not being renewed. The show of support came after students staged a walkout the week prior. The school district has been matched with Elizabeth Forward School District in Pennsylvania as part of the first-ever Learning Neighbor initiative. The grant-backed project will allow the schools to support VEX Unified Robotics at Cherry Hill East. Cherry Hill’s superintendent makes about $45,000 more annually than the average superintendent’s salary statewide. (NJ.com)

🍽️ On our Plate

Koi Matsu Japanese Restaurant opened last week. The restaurant at 404 Marlton Pike East serves sushi, sashimi, and izakaya-style dishes. It’s open daily for lunch and dinner. Two Cherry Hill restaurants have some of the best Chinese in the state, according to a recent list from NJ.com. The outlet gave a nod to Han Dynasty, touting its dumplings, three-pepper chicken, and ginger shredded duck. Also on the list is Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, where soup dumplings are offered in a rainbow of colors. The latter also topped the outlet’s rankings of the best dumpling dishes.

🎳 Things to Do

🎵 Free concert feat. the Walking Dead Band: Hear covers of an array of old-school musicians like The Grateful Dead, R.E.M., Pink Floyd, and Bob Marley. ⏰ Saturday, June 7, 1-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Woodstock Trading Co.

🚒 Cherry Hill Fire Department Fire Truck Visit: Kids can hop aboard one of the trucks and chat with firefighters. ⏰ Sunday, June 8, 3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Woodcrest Swim Club

🏌️ Golf 4 Hunger: Hit the links to benefit the Zallie Community Foundation. After golfing, there will be a cocktail hour, dinner, and awards presentation. ⏰ Monday, June 9, 11 a.m. 💵 Varies 📍 The Legacy Club

🍿 Movie Monday: Here: Catch the 2024 flick starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright that looks at the different lives of multiple generations that lived in the same home. ⏰ Monday, June 9, 2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

📚 Uncovering Queer Figures with the Library Company of Philadelphia: Learn about queer figures of the 18th and 19th century as seen in rare books and graphics from the Library Company of Philadelphia. ⏰ Wednesday, June 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

🏕️ Active Adult Camp: Camp isn’t just for kids this summer. The Katz JCC is hosting a three-day camp experience for adults that includes creative arts and live entertainment. ⏰ Wednesday, June 11 to Friday, June 13, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. each day 💵 $162 for members, $180 for non-members. Registration ends June 5. 📍 Katz JCC

🏡 On the Market

This home in the Siena neighborhood has plenty of space. It features five bedrooms, including a primary suite with its own balcony, two walk-in closets, and a spa-like bathroom. A finished basement has a guest room and full bathroom, in addition to a movie room, gym, and wet bar. Other features of the home include a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a two-story foyer with dual staircases, dining and living rooms, a first-floor office, and a family room with a three-sided fireplace. The home also has a deck, a landscaped backyard, and a basketball hoop.

Price: $1.35M | Size: 4,068 SF | Acreage: .54

