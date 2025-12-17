Jewish community finds ‘light in the face of darkness’ | Inquirer Cherry Hill

The Jewish community is celebrating Hanukkah this week, as religious and elected leaders call for resilience in the wake of the antisemitic attack in Australia that left at least 15 people dead. Also this week, Cherry Hill received a grant for pedestrian-friendly improvements, plus a pair of township natives are teaming up to open a new restaurant.

The lighting of the menorah at Barclay Farms Shopping Center on Sunday was full of symbolism, not only for the holiday, but as Jewish people came together in the wake of a deadly attack on Australians celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

“Light in the face of darkness is a lot of what Judaism is about,” one attendee said at the 32nd annual Hanukkah event, organized by Chabad Lubavitch of Camden County.

Roughly 100 people gathered on the snowy evening to show their support for those injured and killed earlier that day, while leaders, including Mayor David Fleisher, called for resilience.

“In a day like today, when there’s so much darkness, in the last year, too, and the pain and the suffering, evil, and cruelty — the message is that light can dispel all of that," said Chabad Rabbi Mendel Mangel.

Read more about what leaders said and the safety measures they’re taking at synagogues and community Hanukkah events as celebrations continue.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Science scores statewide in last year’s New Jersey Student Learning Assessments rose above pre-pandemic levels for the first time, according to an NJ.com analysis. In math and English language arts, however, scores remained below pre-pandemic testing levels. At both East and West, students scored below the state average in Algebra I. In Algebra II and Geometry, East students scored above state averages, while West students scored below. Most of the district’s elementary schools scored at or above state averages in two math categories. (NJ.com) The Courier Post has identified two Cherry Hill East boys basketball players to watch this season: Chris Abreu, the “heart and soul of the Cougars,” and Jamieson Young, who made a splash during his inaugural season last year. Reminder for families: Winter break begins next week with an early dismissal on Tuesday. Schools are then closed until Jan. 5. See the district’s full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Chef Greg Vernick is teaming up with fellow Cherry Hill native Meredith Medoway to open his latest restaurant, this one in Kensington. The restaurateur behind Vernick Food & Drink, where Medoway is chef de cuisine, and Vernick Fish is planning to open Emilia in early 2026. The neighborhood trattoria will have a seasonal menu that includes house-made pasta and live-fire cooking. Several Cherry Hill steakhouses are among the best South Jersey spots to find a great steak, according to the Courier Post. The outlet noted that The Capital Grille is a “classy, upscale” option, as is fellow mall restaurant Eddie V’s Prime Seafood. Steak 38 and The Pub in Pennsauken also made the list. Voorhees-based Saddlehill Winery recently opened a pop-up kiosk at the Cherry Hill Mall, where it has what director of wine operations and sales Julie Pierre calls a “secondary tasting room.” It will remain open for about three more weeks. (Patch)

🎳 Things to Do

💰 Estates Roadshow Buying Event: Have unwanted goods you think might be valuable? Buyers will assess your goods and make offers on the spot during this five-day event. ⏰ Through Friday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia

📚 Teen Winter Lock-In: Kids in sixth through 12th grade can hang out at the library after hours, reading, playing games, and eating pizza. Registration is required. ⏰ Friday, Dec. 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Cherry Hill Public Library

🛍️ Curate Noir Holiday Market Pop-Up Expo: Snag last-minute holiday gifts at this two-day pop-up at the mall that features local small businesses. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 20, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Cherry Hill Mall

🛼 A Grinchy Christmas Skate Party: A candy cane limbo and “steal the presents” relay highlight this skate party. ⏰ Tuesday, Dec. 23, 6:30-9 p.m. 💵 $2 admission, $6 skate rental 📍Hot Wheelz

🏡 On the Market

This Erlton Cape Cod-style home packs a lot into a small space. The first floor has an updated kitchen with an island and a dining area adjacent to the living room, as well as a bedroom and full bathroom. There are two bedrooms and another full bathroom upstairs, and a finished basement downstairs. Outside, the home has a patio and covered porch, and there’s a fenced-in yard with two decks and an above-ground pool out back. There’s an open house Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $419,900 | Size: 1,341 SF | Acreage: 0.21

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

