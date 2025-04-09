This family may try to halt East’s baseball season | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

This week, we introduce you to a family who is battling the school district over foul baseballs flying into their backyard. Also, we share the latest on U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross’s hospitalization and explain the details of a new policy that will ban unaccompanied minors from the Cherry Hill Mall at certain times.

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on?

Guy and Mirit Holzman are in a fight with the Cherry Hill school district, even threatening legal action to halt Cherry Hill East’s baseball season, due to the foul balls that keep landing on their property. Their home in the Wilderness Run neighborhood is adjacent to the school’s baseball field.

Most balls just land in their backyard, but one ball broke their car windshield and another hit Mirit in the shoulder as she held her 1-year-old son. The couple is asking the district to reimburse them $300 for the damage and to move the baseball field about 30 feet.

“We really tried to play ball, but it’s becoming ridiculous,” said Guy Holzman, a lawyer and accountant. “I will get an injunction until we figure it out.”

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

State education officials have released the latest School Performance Reports for 2023-24, evaluating schools based on graduation rates, progress in math and English, and other items. Patch has an overview of each Cherry Hill school’s rating and overall district stats.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🎶 A musical evening: Select music groups from both Cherry Hill high schools will share the stage. Performers will include the Jazz Combo, and the choir groups Men of Note, Fermata, and Chamber Singers. ⏰ Wednesday, April 9, 6-8 p.m.📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

🪡 Tri-State Ability Art Show: The Y.A.L.E. School is hosting multiple activities this weekend as part of its 5th annual art show. Festivities include a Friday night opening reception with crafts and music, as well as a craft fair and magic show on Saturday. ⏰ Friday, April 11, 6-9 p.m. for the opening reception. Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for the craft fair. Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m.-noon for the magic show. 📍 Y.A.L.E. School of New Jersey

🛼 K-pop skate night: Lace up your skates and get ready to glide around to your favorite K-pop hits. The night will include a K-pop fan station, trivia, and temporary tattoos. ⏰ Friday, April 11, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 💸 $12 admission, not including skate rental 📍 HotWheelz Skate

🚣 The Knecht Cup Regatta: Colleges from across the country will come to the Cooper River this weekend to compete in a three-day event, named for William Joseph “Bill” Knecht, an American competition rower and a founder of the Cooper River Rowing Association. ⏰ Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13. Complete schedule here. 📍 Cooper River (Camden County Boathouse)

✡️ Seder at the Pop Shop: Passover starts this weekend, with seders on Saturday and Sunday night. If you’re looking for a place to spend the first night, Cantor Scott Borsky is hosting a family-friendly, traditional seder at the Pop Shop in Collingswood. Dinner will be a buffet. ⏰ Saturday, April 12, 5:30 p.m. 💸 $40 for adults, $30 for kids ages 2-11, free for kids under 2. 📍 The Pop Shop

🧇 Drag brunch: Enjoy a late-afternoon brunch with performances by a cast that includes drag queen VinChelle. ⏰ Sunday, April 13, 2:30-5:30 p.m. 💸 $15📍 Vera Cherry Hill

🏡 On the Market

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half home is in the gated Country Walk neighborhood. At 2,348 square feet, this home has two newly redone bathrooms, a new kitchen with quartz countertops, and a dual-sided stone fireplace in the main living area. It is listed for $724,900.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

