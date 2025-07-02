Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Looking for ways to celebrate July Fourth close to home? We share a list below of places to see fireworks, enjoy music, watch parades, and more. Also, a massive golf store complete with hitting bays, simulators, and a putting green is slated to open later this year, adding to the experiential sports offerings in town. Plus, two area restaurants recently got nods from Wine Spectator.

Advertisement

It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

PGA Tour Superstore will make its South Jersey debut this fall with a massive, nearly 40,000-square-foot center opening at Garden State Pavilions on Route 70.

The shop will take over the former Gabe’s and is slated to debut in October. When it opens, it will feature practice and play hitting bays, and a more than 1,500-square-foot indoor putting green.

Read more about the forthcoming location here.

As the nation celebrates its 249th birthday, you can catch fireworks, take in a parade, listen to live performances, and more at events in and around Cherry Hill. Here are 10 to check out:

Medford’s Independence Day Celebration: Enjoy live music from The Amptons, food, a kids’ zone, and other family-friendly activities, followed by fireworks at dusk. ⏰ Wednesday, July 2, 6 p.m. (Rain date: Thursday, July 3) 💵 Free 📍 Freedom Park Barrington’s Independence Day Celebration: Residents in decked-out cars, trucks, bikes, and strollers will participate in a parade at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. ⏰ Thursday, July 3, 6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Behind Woodland School Cherry Hill Township Independence Day Celebration: Fireworks return to Santarpio Field at Morris Stadium. Gates open at 7 p.m. and are followed by a performance from the Masquerade Band at 8 p.m. and fireworks around 9 p.m. ⏰ Thursday, July 3, 7 p.m. (Rain date: Saturday, July 5) 💵 Free 📍 Morris Stadium Evesham Township Fourth of July Celebration: Celebrations kick off with a 5K run and walk at 8:30 a.m., followed by a parade along Main Street at 11 a.m., and fireworks at Savich Field around dusk. There will also be a DJ, and food and ice cream vendors in the lead-up to the fireworks show. ⏰ Friday, July 4, throughout the day 💵 Free 📍 Evesham Collingswood Independence Day Celebrations: Decorate your bike starting at 9 a.m. and then join the parade at 10 a.m. Later, there will be games and races at Roberts Pool. Cap the day with a performance from To the Max at 7:45 p.m. and fireworks at the high school field at dusk. ⏰ Friday, July 4, throughout the day 💵 Free 📍 Collingswood Haddonfield Independence Day Parade and Block Party: Kick off Independence Day with a reading of the Declaration of Independence at Indian King Tavern Museum at 9 a.m., followed by a parade starting at Kings Highway and Chestnut Street at 10 a.m. A block party with food trucks, games, food eating contests, and music keep the festivities going until 3 p.m. ⏰ Friday, July 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Downtown Haddonfield Haddon Township 2025 Independence Day Parade: Watch or participate in the parade, which starts at the municipal building at 11:30 a.m. and ends at the Crystal Lake Pool Complex. The first 300 people get free hot dogs. ⏰ Friday, July 4, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Haddon Township 2025 Freedom Festival: Matt Cappy & Friends kick off the festivities at 6 p.m. followed by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Spinners at 8 p.m. The event will be capped off by Wawa Welcome America’s fireworks finale over the Delaware River. ⏰ Friday, July 4, 6-11 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Wiggins Park, Camden Battleship New Jersey Independence Day Fireworks: Hop aboard the historic Battleship New Jersey, where there will be live music, face painting, food, and a full service bar, all with a view of the fireworks display over the Delaware River. ⏰ Friday, July 4, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $10 general admission, $125 VIP 📍 Battleship New Jersey, Camden Audubon’s Independence Day 2025: On July 4, a “Hearts in Action”-themed parade kicks off at 8:15 a.m., followed by athletic events at 10:45 a.m. and an open house at the fire station at noon. On July 5, there will be music, food trucks, and vendors at Audubon High School starting at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks around 9 p.m. ⏰ Friday, July 4, 8:15 a.m.-noon, and Saturday, July 5, 6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Audubon

See a list of even more Fourth of July celebrations, including at the Shore and in Philadelphia.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Cherry Hill Public Schools celebrated its Class of 2025 with the traditional “clap-out,” a celebration during which the graduates revisit their elementary schools. See the full video here. Registration for Cherry Hill’s School Age Child Care program is now open for the upcoming school year. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible for the program that runs from 7 to 8:45 a.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.

🍽️ On our Plate

Two local restaurants got nods from Wine Spectator in the magazine’s 2025 Restaurant Awards. Caffe Aldo Lamberti on Route 70 was recognized for its inventory of 12,000 wines. Judges said its menu emphasizes vintages from wine regions including California, Tuscany, and Bordeaux. Also on the list is Seasons 52 on Route 38, which has an inventory of 1,750 bottles and a special strength in California wines.

🎳 Things to Do

🏆 Teen LEGO Contest: Kids in sixth through 12th grade can compete for a prize. ⏰ Wednesday, July 2, 7-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🦕 Jurassic World Dino Skate: Wear a dinosaur costume or other related apparel at this themed event one day after Jurassic World Rebirth hits the big screen. ⏰ Thursday, July 3, 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. 💵 $6 admission plus $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz

💃 Independence Day Celebration at Vera: Three spaces will offer three different music experiences, including R&B, salsa, and current hits. There will also be a mechanical bull upstairs. ⏰ Thursday, July 3, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 💵 $13.34 📍 Vera

🛍️ Hometown Summer Sizzler Craft and Vendor Market: Explore a variety of handmade goods from local makers. ⏰ Saturday, July 5 - Sunday, July 6 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Mall Grand Court

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1946, this three-bedroom brick home has vaulted ceilings with exposed beams in several places, including the kitchen, which flows into an open-concept living area. The largely white kitchen has pops of color thanks to the island cabinetry and a custom backsplash. Also on the first floor is a dining room, a living room with a fireplace, a full bathroom, and two bedrooms. Upstairs is a third bedroom with a sitting room. Rounding out the house is a fenced-in yard with a patio.

Price: $420,000 | Size: 1,983 SF | Acreage: 0.28

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at cherryhill@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.