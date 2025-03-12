Cherry Hill council votes to preserve farms | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

This week, we explain how the township council is protecting agricultural land (including some beloved family-owned places), share an update on Emine Emanet, the Jersey Kebab restaurant owner who has been in ICE custody for two weeks, and learn more about the man charged with the murder of veterinarian Michael Anthony.

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on?

Cherry Hill is taking steps to keep its green spaces intact.

The township council unanimously voted Monday to implement the Agriculture-Horticulture Commercial (AHC) Overlay Zone, a long-winded law that will designate several farms and other locations as agricultural properties. It’s a designation that could give the businesses, including the 96-year-old McNaughton’s Garden Center and the 76-year-old Springdale Farm Market, access to agriculture-preservation funding from both the county and the state.

As Inquirer reporter Alfred Lubrano writes, this new overlay ordinance illustrates the complex balancing act that towns like Cherry Hill have to maintain as the already-densely populated community grows. How does the town accommodate for development (and re-development), while still preserving green spaces?

It’s an issue Cherry Hill Mayor Dave Fleisher has prioritized, working with the town council last year to purchase the 23-acre Holly Ravine Farm to preserve as open space. “Either act boldly,” he said, “or lose land forever.”

Read more about the ordinance that will protect farm land like Springdale Farms for generations to come.

💡 Community News

🍽️ On our Plate

South Jersey may be the next great place for maple syrup. At the Stockton Maple Project, professor Judith Vogel knows that maple syrup isn’t currently “part of our culture.” But she’s hoping to change that. For Muslims observing the Ramadan fast this month, many restaurants in the area have early suhoor hours and iftar specials. Featured in our guide to breaking your Ramadan fast: Karachi Kafe, right on the Voorhees-Cherry Hill line, which has a Karachi-style iftar buffet on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

🎳 Things to Do

🏀 A slam dunk: The Harlem Wizards are coming to town, and they’re playing a team of teachers from across the Cherry Hill school district. The game will raise money for the Cherry Hill Education Foundation. ⏰ Friday, March 14, 7 p.m. 💸 $15-$50 (discounts for students)📍 Cherry Hill East High School

🍍 Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants! Beck Middle School is presenting The Spongebob Musical Youth Edition this weekend. ⏰ Friday, March 14-Sunday, March 16 💸 $10 📍 Beck Middle School

🧶 Makers Market: At McNaughton’s Garden Center this weekend, shop from dozens of craft vendors, and eat from food trucks, including Dump N Roll, Chef’s Rotisserie, and Cousins Maine Lobster. ⏰ Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day 📍 McNaughton’s Garden Center

☘️ The Leprechaun Gold Hunt: Get ready to hunt. Macaroni KID Cherry Hill and Challenge Island of Greater Cherry Hill are hosting a gold hunt at playgrounds and parks around town. The event is free, but you’ll need to register to get the activity sheet listing the exact parks where the gold will be placed. ⏰ Sunday, March 16, 9 a.m.📍 Secret locations, details sent to participants

📽️ Jewish Film Festival: The Katz JCC is hosting its 25th film festival, two weeks of films ranging from recent releases like Midas Man to classics like Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. You can buy tickets to individual screenings or access to all 12 films at a discounted price. ⏰ Monday, March 17-Sunday, March 30 💸 $18 for an individual ticket. $200 for a full-access pass.📍 Katz JCC

🐰 Get a photo with the Easter Bunny: Reservations are open for photo sessions with the Easter Bunny at the Cherry Hill Mall. As of print time, appointments are available starting Saturday, March 22. (And Mondays are pet-friendly days!) ⏰ Until April 19 💸 Packages start at $37📍 Cherry Hill Mall

🏖️ Buy your beach tags: Hot summer days may feel far away, but they’ll be here before we know it. In some Shore towns, you can save money by purchasing tags in the spring. Check out the beach tag offerings for your favorite local beaches here.

🏡 On the Market

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home includes a floor-to-ceiling marble stone wood-burning fireplace in the family room, a breakfast room with skylights, and private first-floor study. Plus, a four-season solarium with an HVAC system and an indoor hot tub. Want to check it out? There’s an open house this Sunday.

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

📈 Cherry Hill market report

Median listing price: $470,000 (down $5,000 from January) 📉 Median sold price: $492,500 (up $26,500 from January) 📈 Median days on the market: 26 (down 2 days from January) 📉

This Cherry Hill market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for February from realtor.com.

