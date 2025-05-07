Community mourns principal’s death | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Our school community is mourning the loss of Joyce Kilmer Elementary Principal LaVonda Daniels, who died last week at the age of 45. We reflect on the impact she had inside and outside the classroom. Also this week, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross continues his recovery after a gallbladder infection and we look at the township’s recently passed language regarding antisemitism.

Cherry Hill school community members are mourning the death of Joyce Kilmer Elementary School Principal LaVonda Daniels, who died last week. She was 45.

A longtime educator, Daniels had been principal of the school since July 2023. Prior to that, the Pennsauken resident worked at a number of other schools in the region, both as an educator and administrator.

“Mrs. Daniels was more than just a leader at Kilmer — she was a constant source of encouragement, kindness, and strength for our entire school community,” the elementary school’s Parent Teacher Association said.

Daniels was passionate about working with kids, and at the time of her death, she was pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership and administration at Gwynedd Mercy University, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

A visitation will be held on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Victory in Christ Christian Center in Westville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Cherry Hill East coach Dave Allen is leading two basketball clinics this month. The first is for ages 7 to 14 of all skill levels and the second is for advanced individuals ages 10 to 14. The clinics will take place May 8, 15, 22, and 29 and are $110.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

👜 Designer Bag Bingo: Win designer bags and enjoy a selection of food at this benefit for Every Mother Counts. ⏰ Thursday, May 8, 5:30 p.m. 💵 $30 📍 Marian House

🪻 Mommy & Me Lavender and Lemonade Soiree: Ahead of Mother’s Day, children ages 5 to 11 and the special women in their lives can make their own lavender bath salts and enjoy refreshments. ⏰ Thursday, May 8, 6-7:30 p.m. 💵 $50 📍 Croft Farm Arts Center

👠 Rowan College at Burlington County Student Fashion Show: Catch local rising designers as they send their looks down the runway. ⏰ Friday, May 9, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Mall Grand Court

🥞 Mother’s Day Drag Brunch: Vinchelle headlines this afternoon event. ⏰ Sunday, May 11, 2:30-5:30 p.m. 💵 $15 general admission 📍 Vera

🎭 Broadway Live!: Catch Broadway performances and participate in an auction to benefit disability inclusion at JCC Camps. ⏰ Monday, May 12, 7 p.m. 💵 $30-$60 📍 Katz JCC

🏡 On the Market

Situated on a lot that backs up to woods, this five-bedroom Barclay Forest home will hit the market on May 13. Out back, it has a patio to enjoy the serene surrounds. Inside is equally tranquil thanks to ample windows, custom architectural details, and a modern French country aesthetic. Spanning over 2,700 square feet, the home has two primary suites, both on the upper level. Other features include original parquet floors and a living room with a fireplace.

