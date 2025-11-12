Schools won’t ban books, superintendent says | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Cherry Hill Public Schools Superintendent Kwame Morton last night worked to alleviate concerns after a suggested policy regarding parental approval for students to check out certain library books caused a stir. Also this week, the $7.5 million Kresson Road construction project is underway, Party City stores are returning in a revamped format, plus a local restaurant is serving Thanksgiving dinner for those who prefer to dine out.

At last night’s Board of Education meeting, Cherry Hill Public Schools Superintendent Kwame Morton worked to allay concerns from parents over an internal memo that said schools may begin requiring parental permission for students to check out “sensitive” books.

The memo, sent to media specialists by the district’s director of curriculum and instruction on Oct. 31 and obtained by The Inquirer, drew concern from parents, as well as a member of the New Jersey chapter of Media Literacy Now program.

In a statement to the school community after The Inquirer’s story, Morton was clear on one thing: “We are not banning any books in the district.”

He doubled down on that sentiment last night, saying, “The district is not seeking to censor or ban any books. We are not providing or requiring any parent permission slips or anything of that nature.” He also noted that he met with some school media specialists Tuesday, who gave him suggested protocols on book selection, though he didn’t provide specifics, The Inquirer’s Melanie Burney reports.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

The district is hosting meetings tomorrow and next week about an elementary school enrollment balancing effort to head off potential overcrowding. The first meeting takes place tomorrow at East at 7 p.m. There will be another meeting on Tuesday at West, also at 7 p.m. A final meeting will be held virtually next Thursday at 7 p.m. The $9.2 million preschool classroom additions at Malberg Early Childhood Center and Joyce Kilmer Elementary School will wrap up in mid-December. The goal is for classes to begin there as early as January. The additions are part of an ongoing effort in the district to accommodate most of the anticipated 1,700 eligible preschoolers by the 2027-28 academic year. (70 and 73)

🍽️ On our Plate

Still trying to decide on your Thanksgiving plans? Ten South Jersey spots are open for sit-down dinners on Turkey Day, including BYOB Amici Restaurant on Kresson Road, which will be dishing up a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. You can also opt for entrées like penne vodka, chicken parmigiana, and branzino. Thanksgiving foods are also available à la carte.

🎳 Things to Do

🍷 Jazz and Bossa Wine Dinner: Take a trip to the Mediterranean by way of this themed dinner at Infused Restaurant and Bar, which features jazz and bossa nova music from Kelli Glover, plus a three-course meal paired with four wines. Other pairing options are also available. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 💵 $53.17-$229.51 📍 Infused Restaurant and Bar

💃 The Life of a Showgirl Skate Party: Skate to Taylor Swift tunes and dress in your best showgirl costume for a chance to win her latest album on vinyl. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 💵 $14 admission 📍 Hot Wheelz

🪩 Friday Unleashed: Kick off the weekend at this dance party, which includes a special appearance by Joseline’s Cabaret. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 14, 7-10 p.m. 💵 $19.03 📍 Vera

🍾 50 Years of Friendship: The Friends of Barclay Farmstead are celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary with hors d’oeuvres, dessert, a silent auction, and a first look at the farmstead decked out for the holidays. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 15, 2-6 p.m. 💵 $50 📍 Barclay Farm

🎶 Rhythm & Brews: This 21-and-over event is an unplugged jam night with beer, wine, and snacks. Bring your own instrument — or just your voice. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $18 📍 Congregation Kol Ami

🦃 Crafter Hours: Kids in sixth through 12th grade can learn to make a tissue-paper turkey that looks like stained glass. Registration is required. ⏰ Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🏡 On the Market

Located within the Ellisburg section of Cherry Hill, this home has undergone a number of updates, including to its kitchen. It features a living room, a kitchen with white cabinetry offset by black-and-white granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and an adjoining family room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and a fireplace. It has four bedrooms, including an in-law or guest suite with a separate entrance, a living area, and a kitchenette. Other features include a finished basement, a fenced yard, and an above-ground pool. There’s an open house Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Price: $595,000 | Size: 2,285 SF

