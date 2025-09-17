The story behind the Magic Forest | Inquirer Cherry Hill
Plus, a Cherry Hill native scored her first Emmy Award.
While many people around town know of the Magic Forest, they might not know how it came to exist. We set out to discover its history. Also this week, a Cherry Hill native took home an Emmy Award, and we round up the region’s can’t-miss fall festivals, including one at Croft Farm.
Situated next to the Woodcrest development, the so-called “Magic Forest” is a nice spot for nature walks that draws in wildlife like ring-necked pheasants, ruffed grouse, mockingbirds, goldfinches, and sometimes, foxes.
While many around town know of the lushly wooded spot, one reader recently asked us who owns the property. This week, in our first-ever Curious Cherry Hill, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner set out to find the answer and discovered how it came into existence.
💡 Community News
Cherry Hill native Cristin Milioti took home her first Emmy on Sunday, winning best leading actress in a limited series for her performance in HBO’s The Penguin. She beat out Cate Blanchett, Meghann Fahy, Rashida Jones, and Michelle Williams.
We’re just a few days away from the official start of fall and with it, plenty of fall festivals. Here are over 20 you won’t want to miss, including next month’s Harvest Festival at Croft Farm.
Heads up for drivers: North Park Drive between Cuthbert Boulevard and McClellan Avenue will be closed daily for roadwork from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday.
Speaking of driving, residents are calling on the township to increase safety measures along Maine Avenue after a driver crashed into a parked car there, totaling it. Residents along that stretch say they worry about pulling out of their driveways and have reported concerns to the police. (Fox29)
Len Stevens, cofounder of WPHL-TV Channel 17 and the former owner of the now defunct Branch nightclub and the Farm restaurant in Cherry Hill, died earlier this month at the age of 94. Mr. Stevens was also a lifetime foodie known for embracing the region’s social scene in the 1970s and ’80s.
TD Bank, which long had its U.S. headquarters in Cherry Hill, has completed its relocation to Mount Laurel as it looks to reduce costs. About 1,300 employees have been relocated and the bank will require them to work four days in the office instead of two starting next month. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
South Jersey Local News recently profiled Aniket Chintapalli, a senior at Cherry Hill East who launched service organization MedKit Mission to help the homeless access basic medical supplies like Band-Aids and disinfectant. He partnered with the library to host a drive and has since distributed items to shelters around Camden and Philadelphia, with plans to grow elsewhere.
Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church welcomed a new presiding priest this month. Fr. Georgios Oikonomou officially joined the church on Sept. 7. (The National Herald)
🏫 Schools Briefing
In case you missed it, Cherry Hill East Principal Daniel Finkle announced his resignation last week and will take a role at another New Jersey school. News of his resignation came just days after a former assistant principal accused Finkle, the Board of Education, and other administrators of discriminatory behavior and failure to follow safety protocols in a lawsuit.
There is a back-to-school event at Rosa Middle School tonight, and at Kilmer, East, and Coles tomorrow. On Sunday, Zone PTA for Cherry Hill Public Schools is hosting a Board of Education candidate forum. Schools are closed next Tuesday and Wednesday in observance of Rosh Hashanah.
🍽️ On our Plate
After its summer break, The Pub in Pennsauken is reopening Friday.
Speaking of openings, the region welcomed a slew of new restaurants over the summer, which The Inquirer’s Michael Klein rounded up. One you won’t want to miss? Roy Rogers, which returned to the region on Haddonfield Road in June.
🎳 Things to Do
🕺 70s and 80s Beef & Beer Dance Party: Jam to old-school tunes and enjoy a beef and beer dinner that also includes ziti, and macaroni and potato salads at this Yogi Berra Lodge 3015 event. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 20, 7-11 p.m. 💵 $30 📍 American Legion Post 372
🍾 Champagne and Denim: Celebrate Virgos with your best denim looks, dancing, and plenty of bubbly. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 20, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 💵 $19.03 📍 Vera
💐 Bloom & Brunch: Enjoy a fall brunch menu complete with mimosas, pastries, French macarons, and plenty of florals during this garden party-inspired brunch. Tickets are not required, but reservations are recommended. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Randall’s Restaurant
🏎️ Alzheimer’s Awareness Car Show: Check out cars, listen to music, and enter raffles at this event benefitting nonprofit I Will Remember For You, with proceeds going toward its Christmas toy parade. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 $15 with a toy donation or $20 without 📍 Silver Diner
🛍️ Clover Market: The roving open-air market returns to the region with over 100 vendors, plus food trucks. There will also be live music and kids’ crafts. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Downtown Collingswood
🤠 Toy Story 30th Anniversary Skate Park: Celebrate the beloved Disney Pixar film with a themed skate that includes appearances by Buzz Lightyear, music from the movie, and $2 snow cones. ⏰ Tuesday, Sept. 23, noon-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. 💵 $8 admission for first session, $3 for second session, plus $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz
🏡 On the Market
This California-style home brings a taste of the Mediterranean to the gated Country Walk neighborhood. The first floor includes a foyer, an office, a great room with a full bar and projection screen, a family room with an imported marble fireplace, and a kitchen with double ovens and granite countertops. There are also two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the primary suite, with a fireplace, its own balcony, and a tiled, European-inspired bathroom. Out back, there’s a pool and several awnings.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $1.275M | Size: 4,015 SF | Acreage: 0.22
🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:
