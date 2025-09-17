The story behind the Magic Forest | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

While many people around town know of the Magic Forest, they might not know how it came to exist. We set out to discover its history. Also this week, a Cherry Hill native took home an Emmy Award, and we round up the region’s can’t-miss fall festivals, including one at Croft Farm.

Situated next to the Woodcrest development, the so-called “Magic Forest” is a nice spot for nature walks that draws in wildlife like ring-necked pheasants, ruffed grouse, mockingbirds, goldfinches, and sometimes, foxes.

While many around town know of the lushly wooded spot, one reader recently asked us who owns the property. This week, in our first-ever Curious Cherry Hill, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner set out to find the answer and discovered how it came into existence.

Here’s what she uncovered.

🕺 70s and 80s Beef & Beer Dance Party: Jam to old-school tunes and enjoy a beef and beer dinner that also includes ziti, and macaroni and potato salads at this Yogi Berra Lodge 3015 event. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 20, 7-11 p.m. 💵 $30 📍 American Legion Post 372

🍾 Champagne and Denim: Celebrate Virgos with your best denim looks, dancing, and plenty of bubbly. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 20, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 💵 $19.03 📍 Vera

💐 Bloom & Brunch: Enjoy a fall brunch menu complete with mimosas, pastries, French macarons, and plenty of florals during this garden party-inspired brunch. Tickets are not required, but reservations are recommended. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Randall’s Restaurant

🏎️ Alzheimer’s Awareness Car Show: Check out cars, listen to music, and enter raffles at this event benefitting nonprofit I Will Remember For You, with proceeds going toward its Christmas toy parade. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 $15 with a toy donation or $20 without 📍 Silver Diner

🛍️ Clover Market: The roving open-air market returns to the region with over 100 vendors, plus food trucks. There will also be live music and kids’ crafts. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Downtown Collingswood

🤠 Toy Story 30th Anniversary Skate Park: Celebrate the beloved Disney Pixar film with a themed skate that includes appearances by Buzz Lightyear, music from the movie, and $2 snow cones. ⏰ Tuesday, Sept. 23, noon-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. 💵 $8 admission for first session, $3 for second session, plus $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz

🏡 On the Market

This California-style home brings a taste of the Mediterranean to the gated Country Walk neighborhood. The first floor includes a foyer, an office, a great room with a full bar and projection screen, a family room with an imported marble fireplace, and a kitchen with double ovens and granite countertops. There are also two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the primary suite, with a fireplace, its own balcony, and a tiled, European-inspired bathroom. Out back, there’s a pool and several awnings.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $1.275M | Size: 4,015 SF | Acreage: 0.22

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

