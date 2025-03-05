The Cherry Hill Mall is no longer our anchor | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Welcome to the very first edition of Inquirer Cherry Hill, your weekly roundup of the top stories impacting your town, from restaurant openings and things to do, to updates from your local government leaders and school district. We know there’s a lot of news to keep track of out there, and we hope to make it easier.

This week, delve into whether Cherry Hill has a true center of gravity, learn how much our schools stand to lose under the newly proposed state budget, and read about how the community has come together to support Cherry Hill residents Celal and Emine Emanet after they were arrested by ICE.

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on?

To outsiders, the Cherry Hill Mall is synonymous with our town. But for those who live around here, we know it’s hardly the anchor it once was.

“If it’s the heart of our city, then it’s got COPD,” resident Jay Lassiter told Inquirer reporter Jenn Ladd. “It is moribund compared to what it was. It’s just kind of an average mall now, whereas before, it basically changed the game.”

When it opened in 1961, the Cherry Hill Mall was the first indoor mall east of the Mississippi, and it drew attention and admiration from shoppers around the region. More than 60 years and several major renovations later, the mall “reads like any other American mall nice enough to have a Nordstrom’s,” Ladd wrote.

Nowadays, Cherry Hill is filled with a dizzying array of great restaurants and shops, from the East side to the West. We’re all just as likely (maybe more likely?) to spend our weekends in strip malls and shopping centers as we are to visit the Cherry Hill Mall. So Ladd set out to answer a question: If not the Mall, what is our town’s center of gravity?

Read more about what Ladd found here

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

📘 Calling all readers: The Friends of the Cherry Hill Public Library is hosting a book sale this week, including a $5 Bag of Books sale this weekend. Friends members get exclusive access today, and the sale opens to the public tomorrow. ⏰ Through Sunday, March 9. Various times.📍Cherry Hill Public Library

🥄 Cherry Hill East presents Mary Poppins: Grab your spoonful of sugar — and tickets to East’s spring musical. The show began a few days ago, and continues this weekend. ⏰ Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 9, 2 p.m. 💸 $15 for general admission, $12 for students📍Cherry Hill High School East

🛼 They not like us: Hot Wheelz skating rink is hosting a Kendrick Lamar-themed night, with three hours of skating to Lamar’s hits and more. ⏰ Saturday, March 8, 7:30-10:30 p.m. 💸 $12 admission, $6 skate rental📍Hot Wheelz

💿 The Cherry Hill Record Riot returns: From classic rock to punk, funk to hip hop, you’ll find your jam here. Dealers from all over the Philly area will be offering bargains on LPs, CDs, 45s, and “who knows what else,” organizers say. ⏰ Sunday, March 9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 💸 Various ticket prices ranging from $5 to $25📍Holiday Inn Philadelphia-Cherry Hill

🎵 For the BeyHive: Vera Bar and Grill is hosting a Beyoncé drag brunch featuring drag queen VinChelle. ⏰ Sunday, March 9, 2:30-5:30 p.m. 💸 $15📍Vera Bar and Grill

😋 Haddonfield Restaurant Week: It’s the sixth annual restaurant week for our neighboring town, complete with prix fixe menus, daily specials, and discounts. ⏰ Through Sunday, March 9📍Downtown Haddonfield

🏡 On the Market

Now, this is a house for entertaining. This seven-bedroom, four full-bath, two half-bath home has an open-concept floor plan with a kitchen designed for hosting. The home, listed for $899,000, also has an in-law suite with its own separate entrance.

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill?

