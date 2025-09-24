This local couple transformed a mid-century modern ranch | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

When a couple found their ideal home along The Legacy Club, they worked with an architect to reimagine some of its spaces. We take a look inside. Also this week, actor Gary Busey was sentenced to probation for groping a woman at a Cherry Hill convention, a Cherry Hill native makes her debut on The Voice, and a new cafe has opened near the mall.

Last year, a Cherry Hill couple found their dream home: a mid-century modern ranch on the edge of The Legacy Club with plenty of golf course views.

After making an offer, they tapped Jay Reinert, an East alum, to transform it into what he calls “an architect’s icon.”

Reinert’s redesign included undoing some awkward renovations from the 1990s, converting the three-bedroom home with a huge office into a four-bedroom home with a more modest office, and creating space for the family’s kids to play.

We take a look inside the home.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Reminder for families: Schools are closed today in observance of Rosh Hashanah, and tomorrow there are back-to-school events at Beck and Carusi for seventh and eighth grade parents. Sharp is hosting its back-to-school event Monday. See the district’s full calendar here. The district held a ribbon-cutting last week at Kingston Elementary School to celebrate the grand opening of six new all-purpose rooms. The construction was funded through a $363 million bond referendum voters passed in 2022 to improve the district’s schools.

🍽️ On our Plate

Cherry Hill is home to one of the state’s best pizzas, according to a recent ranking from NJ.com. The media outlet ranked the specialty Sausage Bar Pie at Back Door Pizza No. 21 in the state. The pie is made with fennel sausage, sweet chili jam, sauce, and mozzarella and pecorino cheeses. The Inquirer’s Food team earlier this year noted Back Door Pizza among the standout pizza shops in South Jersey. A new cafe opened earlier this month at 226 Haddonfield Rd. Located near the mall and next to Tiger Schulmann’s Martial Arts, Re Café is the brainchild of Shane Baker, who owns the martial arts studio, and Anthony and Rachel Robinson. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday and serves coffee, tea, and smoothies. (South Jersey Food Scene)

🎳 Things to Do

👰‍♀️ Bridal Showcase and Wedding Expo: Meet local wedding vendors, enter to win prizes, see the latest fashion trends, and more. ⏰ Wednesday, Sept. 24, 5-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Mall

🥾 National Public Lands Day: Celebrate by helping the township’s environmental board improve trails, pick up trash, and remove invasive species. Advanced registration is required. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm

🍂 McNaughton’s Fall Makers Market: Explore over 30 craft vendors, shop for seasonal decor, and dine at two food trucks at this event. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 McNaughton’s Garden Center

🎀 Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour: Shop exclusive merchandise when this Barbie-branded mobile retailer stops in town. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Cherry Hill Mall (near the Old Navy entrance)

🎻 To Broadway and Back: Composer, violinist, and singer Lisa Gutkin will perform music from her Broadway and off-Broadway scores. Registration is required. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 28, 2:30-3:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🩰 Ballet in the Park: School of Philadelphia Ballet will perform the family-friendly show Peter and the Wolf outdoors. Bring your own chair or blanket. ⏰ Sunday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 5) 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm

🏡 On the Market

Located in the Fox Hollow neighborhood, this four-bedroom Colonial features a living room, dining room, office, laundry room, and an eat-in kitchen on the first floor. It also has a family room with exposed wood beams and a brick fireplace, complete with a wood storage niche. All four bedrooms are upstairs, including the primary suite, which has a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom. Situated on a corner lot, the house backs up to mature trees and has a patio out back.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $720,000 | Size: 2,483 SF | Acreage: 0.27

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Cherry Hill? Share it with us in an email to cherryhill@inquirer.com.

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

