12 ways to ring in the new year nearby | Inquirer Cherry Hill

With the new year just over a week away, we’ve rounded up a dozen ways to celebrate 2026 in and around town. Also this week, a Cherry Hill man and correctional officer has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate, a new Dunkin’ has been approved at a former bank, plus the school district has named a new director of Title IX, special projects, and student services.

This is our final Inquirer Cherry Hill newsletter of 2025, but we’ll be back in your inboxes on Jan. 7. Thanks for reading and happy new year!

The countdown to 2026 is on, and there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the end of one year and the start of another.

We’ve rounded up a dozen celebrations nearby, including a winter wonderland-inspired party, concerts, a casino night, and fireworks over the Delaware River.

Check out the events happening in and around Cherry Hill here.

Cherry Hill native Ken Goldin returned to the small screen yesterday when the third season of his Netflix show King of Collectibles hit the streaming service.

Goldin has been collecting pop culture and sports memorabilia for years, selling over $2 billion worth of goods, something he’s now chronicling for the show. His clients include celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Drake.

Some coveted items on this six-episode season include a soccer jersey worn by Lionel Messi as a child, plus several Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson items.

Read more about what’s in store for this season of King of Collectibles here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Last week, Cherry Hill’s school board approved Scott Goldthorp as director of special projects and student services, as well as the Title IX coordinator, affirmative action officer, and 504 coordinator. Goldthorp will oversee the district’s counselors, student assistance counselors, nurses, the registration department, and its Harassment, Intimidation, and Bullying process. Reminder for families: School resumes on Jan. 5 but there are no classes on Jan. 6 for Three Kings Day. There’s a board of education organizational meeting Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. See the district’s calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Cherry Hill is home to one of the best diners in the Garden State, according to a recent ranking from NJ.com. The outlet places Ponzio’s at No. 15, shouting out its popular snapper soup. And neighboring Pennsauken is home to one of the best steakhouses in the Garden State, according to BestofNJ.com. It gave a nod to The Pub in its recent list, noting it offers “retro charm with its open charcoal hearth.”

🎳 Things to Do

🎄 Friday After Christmas Party: Keep the holiday vibes going at this dance party, where attendees are encouraged to wear themed attire. ⏰ Friday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 💵 $24.71 📍Vera

🎶 Finish That Song: This roller skating event includes a holiday-themed, finish-the-lyric music challenge and holiday prizes. ⏰ Monday, Dec. 29, 1-9 p.m. 💵 $12, plus $6 skate rental 📍Hot Wheelz

🍿 Cozy Movie and Hot Cocoa: Kids in sixth through 12th grade can catch a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Registration is required. ⏰ Tuesday, Dec. 30, 7-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Cherry Hill Public Library

🏡 On the Market

This Woodcrest Colonial has undergone a number of recent updates to give it a sleek, modern interior. The eat-in kitchen features an island, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a green tile backsplash that connects to a step-down family room with a brick fireplace. The first floor also has a living room, and there’s a partially finished basement downstairs. All four bedrooms are upstairs and have wood flooring. There are open houses Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 2:30 p.m.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $759,000 | Size: 2,465 SF | Acreage: 0.26

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

