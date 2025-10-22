The new PGA store lets you hit at world-renowned links | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

The 40,000-square-foot PGA Tour Superstore is opening along Route 70 this weekend. We got a first look inside, including at its globe-trotting virtual hitting bays. Also, Jefferson announced layoffs last week impacting its Cherry Hill hospital, the community is mourning the recent passing of two entrenched residents, including the longtime co-owner of a coffee shop, plus Mission BBQ is opening next week in Garden State Park.

Golfers don’t need to hop on a plane to tee off on the sunlit fairway of California’s Titleist Performance Institute. They just have to venture to the 40,000-square-foot PGA Tour Superstore at 2232 Route 70, where the shop will open this Saturday at 9 a.m.

A major highlight is the golf simulation bay, where customers can cycle through a list of world-famous golf courses projected onto a screen and receive analytics on their swings, The Inquirer’s Henry Savage reports.

The sprawling store also sells gear, offers club fittings, and will have $30,000 in giveaways during its grand opening.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

The district is looking to “balance” elementary school enrollment as it faces potential overcrowding. It will host three public meetings in November to hear feedback, the first of which will take place Nov. 13 at East. Reminder to families: The Cherry Hill Education Association is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the front loop of Johnson Elementary.

🍽️ On our Plate

Mission BBQ is opening its latest location at Market Place at Garden State Park next week. The eatery, known for its array of barbecue dishes and a daily playing of the national anthem, will open Oct. 28 at noon. It is situated adjacent to Wonder food hall, which opened there this spring. Lamberti’s Tutti Toscani is celebrating its 40th anniversary through the end of November with a menu that includes items from the past four decades. The Brace Road BYOB’s anniversary menu includes clams casino, manicotti, chicken cacciatore, and veal casalinga. The recently opened Barclay Pies on Marlton Pike is serving up pizzas that meet certain dietary restrictions, like those with Celiac disease, something the families of owners TJ Hunton and Daniel Romero face. Not only can pizzas be made gluten-free, but so can the salads, chicken fingers, and wings. (Patch)

🎳 Things to Do

🔍 Killer Night Out: The library’s 21-and-over murder mystery event will transport participants back to the Roaring ‘20s where they must solve a murder. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 24, 6-9 p.m. 💵 $30 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🌽 Cherry Hill Harvest Fest: This fall-themed festival includes food vendors, a trunk-or-treat, games, and music. Costumes are encouraged. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 3-6 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 The Church of the Good Shepherd

🎃 Pumpkin Picking Hayrides: It’s your last chance to take a hayride and go pumpkin picking at Springdale Farms for the season. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25-Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 $7.50 for hayrides, pumpkins are priced by the pound 📍 Springdale Farms

💗 Party in Pink: This breast cancer awareness event includes a discussion with a survivor, a 90-minute session with dancing and music, and access to other health and wellness resources. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 💵 $20-$25 📍 Katz JCC

🛼 Mickey & Minnie Halloween Skatetacular: The beloved duo will be visiting for this skate party that includes trick-or-treating, a costume contest, face painting, and ICEEs. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 26, 12:30-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m. 💵 $14 admission plus $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz

🎃 No-Carve Pumpkin Decorating: Kids in sixth through 12th grade can create a one-of-a-kind artificial mini pumpkin. ⏰ Wednesday, Oct. 29, 7-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1957, this white-siding and red-brick home has four bedrooms, including a primary suite with its own bathroom, all located on the upper level. On the home’s main level, there’s a family room with original hardwood flooring, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. It has updated appliances, floral wallpaper, and a white tile backsplash with fruits interspersed throughout. The home also has a living room off its entryway, complete with a wood-burning fireplace and log storage. Outside, there’s a covered front porch offset by a white picket fence, while out back there’s a fenced yard with a storage shed. The home has a newly installed roof, as well. There’s an open house Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Price: $435,000 | Size: 2,056 SF | Acreage: 0.23

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

