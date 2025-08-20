What to know about PATCO’s service changes | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Changes to PATCO’s overnight weekday train schedule are fast approaching. Here’s everything you need to know. Also this week, we have details about a new thrift store coming to town, a Cherry Hill native opened the latest outpost of his steak frites restaurant, and a new deli and juice bar debuts today.

Cherry Hill riders that rely on PATCO’s late-night weekday trains will soon have to find alternate transportation.

Starting Sept. 1, the transit agency is suspending its weekday “owl service” that runs from midnight to 4:30 a.m. The six-month pause is part of a pilot program aimed at addressing safety, cleanliness, and efficiency concerns, The Inquirer’s Henry Savage reports.

While some PATCO stations have already closed for deep cleanings this month, Woodcrest will remain open.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

As the new school year approaches, the district has added back-to-school forms on the Genesis Parent Portal, which must be completed by next Wednesday. Starting tomorrow, parents and guardians will be able to see their student’s class schedule once those forms have been completed. Carusi Middle School is hosting a new student orientation on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. ahead of the new school year. Beck Middle School will host its orientation next Wednesday, followed by Rosa Middle School next Thursday. The Cherry Hill Board of Education is seeking applications for an open position whose term ends in January 2027. Applications are due by Sept. 2. See the requirements and how to apply here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Cherry Hill native Mark Bucher recently opened the latest iteration of his Washington, D.C.-based steakhouse, Medium Rare, in Fishtown. It specializes in a prix-fixe menu that includes its signature steak frites, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports. Read more about how Bucher and his business partner came up with the increasingly popular restaurant. Keemo’s Deli & Juice Bar is opening today at 1110 Marlton Pike East, taking over a former Wawa space. The new eatery has a selection of snack foods and beverages, in addition to a deli and juice bar. The menu includes protein shakes, açaí bowls, smoothies, and breakfast, lunch, and dinner options including burgers, salads, and sandwiches. A grand opening will take place from noon to 3 p.m. and includes free smoothies and juices. Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen is holding a community day tomorrow to celebrate the recent opening of its newest store at 801 Haddonfield Rd. The event includes a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. and a free burrito box and swag for the first 100 diners who have signed up for rewards through its app.

🎳 Things to Do

🎥 Oscar Movie Marathon: The library continues its midafternoon screenings of Academy Award-winning or -nominated films for free. Catch Wicked: Part 1 this afternoon, A Complete Unknown tomorrow, and Emilia Pérez on Friday. ⏰ Wednesday, Aug. 20-Friday, Aug. 22. Movies start at 2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Library

🍷 Winefest at Randall’s Restaurant: The Evesham Road restaurant will have over 100 wines from around the globe, in addition to live music and light bites. ⏰ Wednesday, Aug. 20, 5:30 p.m. 💵 $30 📍 Randall’s Restaurant

🛼 SpongeBob Karaoke Skate Party: Sing along to tunes, pose for photos, and enjoy snow cones at this skate party. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 21, 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. 💵 $6 admission and $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz

🗓️ Free Discovery/Intro Lightsaber Combat Class: Channel your inner Jedi with LudoSport Philadelphia’s introduction to lightsaber combat, which uses “precision and accuracy to try to capture that elegant weapon experience from a Galaxy Far Far Away.” ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Health & Racquet Club

🎤 Acoustic Fridays: Hear live tunes on the patio at P.J. Whelihan’s. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 22, 5-8 p.m. 💵 No cover 📍 P.J. Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurant

💃 End of Summer Ballroom Open Dance: Take a group ballroom dancing class followed by open dance time and socializing. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 22, 7-10 p.m. 💵 $15 📍 Storm BDC

🎾 Pickup Pickleball: Play a game of pickleball and connect with other young adults ages 21-45. ⏰ Monday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. 💵 Free for Katz JCC members, $15 for non-members 📍 Katz JCC

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1935, this updated four-bedroom home has an open-concept main floor with a living room featuring an electric fireplace, a dining area, and a kitchen that has an island, a coffee bar, Botticino marble countertops, and a skylight. There are also two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a mudroom on the first floor. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The fenced backyard also has a patio with a fire pit and pergola, plus a deck that’s accessible from the kitchen.

Price: $749,900 | Size: 1,650 SF | Acreage: 0.63

