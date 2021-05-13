Greg Crance, 56, known widely as the Famous River Hot Dog Man for feeding legions of Delaware River tubers with the summer barbecue staple, died Monday after contracting the coronavirus, his son announced on Facebook.

“He was an amazing father that raised four boys to be independent. He gave us everything he had, and was always proud of us,” Crance’s son Seth wrote in his Facebook post. “He will be forever missed, loved, and always in our hearts.

Crance owned Delaware River Tubing, one of several outfitters licensed to operate in a shallow, non-tidal stretch of the Delaware north of Trenton where customers can float on inner tubes for about five miles, guided by the current.

After purchasing Delaware River Tubing nearly two decades ago, he grew it into what Seth called “a monster business” thanks in part to the hotdogs he cooked on a floating grill and served up to customers for free.

“You’re not tubing unless you stop at the Famous River Hot Dog Man,” he proudly told The Inquirer last summer.

Crance moved all over the country as a child before his family settled in Doylestown. His parents later bought a house in Point Pleasant, Bucks County, by the river. Crance joined the Marine Corps at 18 and met his wife, Megumi, in Okinawa. After the Marines, he sold cars and copiers, but in 1987, after another tubing outfitter complained about his own customers drinking and littering on the water, he set up his floating grill and began feeding tubers.

“I like to think of it as a rest stop, if you will, in the middle of the river,” he said last year.

Crance’s business typically serves tens of thousands of customers per summer, and last year, he employed about 75 locals who grill hot dogs, drive school buses to transport tubers, and corral them to the exit. He was never shy about trumping up the river, either.

“You can have as good or better experience than going to a private island in the Caribbean,” he said.