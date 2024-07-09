George Norcross enters not guilty plea at first court appearance after racketeering indictment

George E. Norcross III entered a not guilty plea Tuesday morning to racketeering charges alleging he illegally muscled rivals out of property deals in Camden to take advantage of millions of dollars in state tax breaks.

Smiling as he arrived in Mercer County court, the 68-year-old Democratic power broker sat silently throughout a brief hearing before Judge Peter E. Warshaw as his attorney, Michael Critchley, entered his plea.

Repeatedly during the proceedings, Norcross turned toward news media cameras arrayed in the jury box offering a clenched smile.

In a statement, Critchley maintained his client had done nothing wrong and that he expects Norcross will be fully exonerated.

“As will be shown, everything he and his codefendants did was for the benefit of the city of Camden and Cooper University Health Care,” the attorney said, adding: “Anyone reviewing the indictment will see these are charges in search of a crime.”

Norcross codefendants — his brother Philip A. Norcross; lawyer William M. Tambussi, former Camden Mayor Dana L. Redd and developer John J. O’Donnell — also pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

A fifth codefendant — developer Sidney R. Brown — was not in court and was scheduled to enter his plea next month, the judge said.

Tuesday’s hearing comes three weeks after New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin unveiled the sprawling 13-count indictment alleging Norcross and his allies hijacked a 2013 New Jersey state tax credit program designed to encourage development in poorer communities and then used to line their line their own pockets.

Henry Klingeman, an attorney for Redd, described those accusations as “unjust and unjustified” and said that his client had done nothing but serve the citizens of Camden.

“She looks forward to fighting these false allegations in the courtroom before a judge and jury so she can reclaim her good name.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.