Sheila Oliver, Lt. Governor of New Jersey, has died

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died after she was hospitalized Monday, according to her family. She was 71.

“It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the Honorable Sheila Y. Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the State of New Jersey,” her family said in a statement. “She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero.”

“As we come to terms with this profound loss, we kindly request that you respect the privacy of the Oliver family during this difficult time as they grieve their beloved Sheila,” the family added.

Advertisement

Oliver was hospitalized Monday with an undisclosed illness. She had been serving temporarily as New Jersey’s governor after Gov. Phil Murphy left for a vacation last week, according to the governor’s office.

“Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened and distraught to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government,” Murphy said in a statement, calling the move to make her his running mate “the best decision I ever made.”

“She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color,” Murphy said.

Senate President Nicholas Scutari had assumed the duties of acting governor Monday morning. According to the New Jersey state constitution, the lieutenant governor fills in as acting governor when the governor is not in the state. If the lieutenant governor is unable to do so, the Senate President takes over.

Murphy left the country for a family vacation on Friday and was due back August 13. It’s unclear if he and his family will cut their trip short.

Oliver’s family said further information and details regarding memorial arrangements will be provided “in due course.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.