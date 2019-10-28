Blue Acres looks to buy clusters of homes, usually not single properties, to maximize space. So as soon as resident Orly Buday heard about it in August, she started organizing, going door-to-door, leaving a Blue Acres application, a personalized letter, and her cell-phone number. She knew that if she and her neighbors were going to be accepted into the program, they had to band together. Within two weeks, residents had submitted their applications, and now, accepted residents are awaiting offers.