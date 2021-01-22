A prominent right-wing activist from South Jersey who was seen on video in a mob of people barreling into police officers outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been charged in connection with the attack, federal authorities said Friday.
Stephanie Hazelton, of Medford, who also identifies herself as Ayla Wolf, can be seen on video posted to YouTube directing a crowd that was pushing through the building’s West Terrace entrance in an effort to breach the building. She repeatedly said to others “we need more men” and “we gotta keep going.”
Authorities didn’t immediately specify charges Friday. The video, uploaded to YouTube by a self-described conservative channel Action 8 News, doesn’t show if Hazelton participated in violence that occurred at the same entrance. Another scene shows group of rioters who beat police officers with batons and shields. She hasn’t responded to calls, messages, and a letter left at her home seeking comment.
Federal authorities have charged dozens of people in connection with the riot, including four other individuals from New Jersey and eight from Pennsylvania. Among those facing charges are a retired firefighter, a Marine veteran, and a self-styled pickup artist.
Hazelton’s LinkedIn says she’s the founder of New Jersey for Medical Freedom, the state chapter of an anti-vaccine network. She’s organized demonstrations against proposed legislation the Garden State, including a bill that would have required schoolchildren get a flu shot.
She was also a familiar face outside Atilis Gym, the Bellmawr facility that this year garnered national attention for flouting Gov. Phil Murphy’s pandemic-related restrictions.
Staff writer Ellie Rushing contributed to this article.