Wildfire caused by deadly plane crash in New Jersey mostly contained Monday, officials said

A wildfire that was likely sparked by a small plane crash in Ocean County, N.J. Saturday night nearly tripled in size but was mostly contained by Monday afternoon.

The blaze, first reported near the Ocean County Airport Saturday evening after the crash, swelled 831 acres and still threatened 25 nearby structures Monday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Officials said Monday they had about 70% of the wildfire contained. There have been no evacuation orders, but the fire has forced the closure of Robert J. Miller Airpark and two nearby roads:

Dover Road from Lacey Road to Pinewald Keswick Road Mule Road from Lacey Road to Pinewald Keswick Road

Crews have made “substantial progress” containing the fire, the service said Monday. “Structure protection is being provided by local volunteer fire companies. We thank them for their assistance.”

It’s been a busy season for members of the Forest Fire Service. Two weeks ago, crews fought back a blaze that spread to 1,500 acres of woodlands in Camden and Burlington Counties, near the now-defunct Atco Dragway. The fire service considers blazes that exceed 100 acres “major wildfires.” Last year, a wildfire in Wharton State Forest swelled into New Jersey’s largest blaze in 15 years, burning about 15,000 acres before it was fully contained.

The pilot of the plane — the only passenger on board and who has yet to be identified — was killed in the crash, the Lacey Township Police Department confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The plane, a single-engine Cirrus SR20, crashed around 10:18 p.m. Saturday night about half a mile southwest of the Ocean County Airport in Lacey Township. The plane had taken off from Monmouth Executive Airport in Farmingdale, N.J.

It remains unclear what led to the crash. Still, Brian Rayner, a senior safety investigator at the National Transportation Safety Board, said at a news conference Sunday he did not believe weather was a factor, noting winds were calm and conditions clear Saturday night.