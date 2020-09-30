Restaurateurs are trying to wring every moment of outdoor dining out of the season.
Here are those that have set up portable heaters and, in some cases, fire pits on their sidewalks, streeteries, parklets, and patios. Keep in mind that outdoor dining is weather-dependent.
If you know of other restaurants, brewpubs, wineries, and other dining venues in the greater Philadelphia area offering heaters, kindly email.
Addresses are in Philadelphia, unless specified.
a.kitchen (135 S. 18th St.)
Añejo (1001 N. 2nd St.)
Assembly Rooftop Lounge (Logan Hotel, 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway)
Auburn Road Vineyards (117 Sharptown-Auburn Rd, Pilesgrove, N.J.)
Audrey Claire (276 S. 20th St.)
Avola Kitchen + Bar (625 N. Morehall Rd., Malvern)
Bar Bombón (133 S. 18th St.)
Bar Hygge (1720 Fairmount Ave.)
Bar Lucca (729 E. Hector St., Conshohocken)
Barbuzzo (110 S. 13th St.)
Barclay Prime (237 S. 18th St.)
Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Blue Bell Inn (601 W. Skippack Pike, Blue Bell)
The Brick Tavern Inn (2460 N. Old Bethlehem Pike, Quakertown)
Brittingham’s (640 E. Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill)
Bud & Marilyn’s (1234 Locust St.)
Buddakan (325 Chestnut St.)
Burrata (1247 S. 13th St.)
Butcher & Singer (1500 Walnut St.)
Cafe Lift (428 N. 13th St.)
Caffe Aldo Lamberti (2011 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill)
Cantina Dos Segundos (931 N. 2nd St.)
Cantina Los Caballitos (1651 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Carlucci’s Waterfront (876 Centerton Rd., Mount Laurel)
Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse (1823 Sansom St.)
Cerdo (382 E. Elm St., Conshohocken)
Charlie was a sinner. (131 S. 13th St.)
Cheu Fishtown (1416 Frankford Ave.)
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine (699 N. Broad St.)
Clementine’s Stable Cafe (631 N. Broad St.)
Con Murphy’s Irish Pub (1700 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.)
Continental Mid-town (1801 Chestnut St.)
Continental Old City (2nd and Market Sts.)
Cry Baby Pasta (627 S. 3rd St.)
The Dandelion (124 S. 18th St.)
Deterra Restaurant & Wine Bar (129 E. Butler Ave, Ambler)
Devil’s Alley Bar and Grill (1907 Chestnut St.)
Devil’s Den Philadelphia (1148 S. 11th St.)
Devon Seafood Grill (225 S. 18th St.)
Double Knot (120 S. 13th St.)
El Camino Real (1040 N. 2nd St.)
El Poquito (8201 Germantown Ave.)
El Rey (2013 Chestnut St.)
El Sarape (970 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell)
El Vez (121 S. 13th St.)
Enoteca Tredici (915 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr)
Estia (222 N. Radnor-Chester Rd., Radnor)
Fare (2028 Fairmount Ave.)
Fette Sau (1208 Frankford Ave.)
Fiorella (817 Christian St.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (555 E. Lancaster Ave., Suite 10, Radnor)
Fork (306 Market St.)
Forsythia (233 Chestnut St.)
Frankford Hall (1210 Frankford Ave.)
Front Street Cafe (1253 N. Front St.)
Germantown Garden Grill (1029 Germantown Ave.)
The Goat’s Beard (4201 Main St. and 103 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne)
The Great American Pub Conshohocken (123 Fayette St., Conshohocken)
Gypsy Blu (34 E. Butler Ave., Ambler)
The Gypsy Saloon (128 Ford St., Conshohocken)
Harp & Crown (1525 Sansom St.)
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar (549 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills)
Hawthornes Cafe (738 S. 11th St.)
Independence Beer Garden (100 S. Independence Mall West)
Jack’s Firehouse (2130 Fairmount Ave.)
Jet Wine Bar (1525 South St.)
Johnny Brenda’s (1201 Frankford Ave.)
Jones (700 Chestnut St.)
Kensington Quarters (1310 Frankford Ave.)
Khyber Pass Pub (56 S. 2nd St.)
The Kitchen Consigliere (700 Haddon Ave., Collingswood)
L’anima (1001 S. 17th St.)
Laser Wolf (1301 N. Howard St.)
Laurel (1617 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Le Virtù (1927 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Little Nonna’s (1234 Locust St.)
Lolita (106 S. 13th St.)
Louie Louie (3611 Walnut St.)
The Love (130 S. 18th St.)
Mac Mart (104 S. 18th St.)
MaGerk’s Pub and Grill Fort Washington (582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington)
Marathon On the Square (1839 Spruce St.)
Misconduct Tavern (1511 Locust St. & 1801 John F. Kennedy Blvd.)
Monk’s Cafe (264 S. 16th St.)
Moonshine Philly (1825 E. Moyamensing Ave.)
Morimoto (723 Chestnut St.)
Moshulu (401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)
Nunu (1414 Frankford Ave.)
O’Neals Pub (611 S. 3rd St.)
Osteria (640 N. Broad St.)
Panache Woodfire Grill (602 W. Skippack Pike, Blue Bell)
Parc (227 S. 18th St.)
Philadelphia Brewing Co. (2440 Frankford Ave.)
PHS Pop Up at Manayunk (106 Jamestown Ave.)
PHS Pop Up on South Street (1438 South St.)
Pizzeria Stella (420 S. 2nd St.)
PJ Whelihan’s (all locations)
The Porch at 30th Street Station (2949 Market St.)
Positano Coast (212 Walnut St., 2nd Floor)
Prohibition Taproom (501 N. 13th St.)
Pub & Kitchen (1946 Lombard St.)
Pub of Penn Valley (826 Montgomery Ave., Narberth)
Redstone American Grill (512 W. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, and 500 Route 73 South, Marlton)
Rex 1516 (1516 South St.)
River Twice (1601 E. Passyunk Ave.)
Rouge (205 S. 18th St.)
Royal Boucherie (52 S. 2nd St.)
Royal Cafe (724 Montgomery Ave., Narberth)
Sampan (124 S. 13th St.)
Sharrott Winery (370 S Egg Harbor Rd., Hammonton)
SouthGate (1801 Lombard St.)
Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria (701 N. 2nd St.)
Stella New Hope (50 S. Main St., New Hope)
StoneRose (822 Fayette St., Conshohocken)
Suraya (1528 Frankford Ave.)
Talula’s Daily (208 Washington Square West)
Talula’s Garden (210 Washington Square West)
Tamarindo’s (726 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown)
Tavola at Springfield Country Club (400 W. Sproul Rd., Broomall)
Tex Mex Connection (201 E. Walnut St., North Wales)
Thirsty Dice (1642 Fairmount Ave.)
30 Main (660 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn)
Tio Flores (1600 South St.)
Trattoria Carina (2201 Spruce St.)
Tria Cafe Wash West (1137 Spruce St.)
Triangle Tavern (1338 S. 10th St.)
Tutti Toscani (1491 Brace Rd., Cherry Hill)
The Twisted Tail (509 S. 2nd St.)
Urban Village Brewing Co. (1001 N. 2nd St.)
Varga Bar (941 Spruce St.)
Via Locusta (1723 Locust St.)
West Avenue Grille (718 West Ave., Jenkintown)
Wine Dive Philly (1506 South St.)
Winnie’s Manayunk (4266 Main St.)