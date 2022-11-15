HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania state House committee on Tuesday approved articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for a vote in the full House that could take place this week.

The Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Tuesday morning to approve the articles. The articles accuse Krasner, a Democrat, of implementing policies that have contributed to a rise in violent crime and of obstructing a legislative committee investigating his office — accusations Krasner has denied.

The articles could be considered by the full House as soon as this week. The House is scheduled to be in session Tuesday and Wednesday before adjourning until next year.

Such a vote would undoubtedly encounter political — and potentially legal — pushback: Democrats have already accused Republicans of trying to advance a controversial measure in the final days of a two-year legislative session and as the GOP appears on the cusp of losing control of the House.

And Krasner has already challenged the validity of a legislative committee probing his office, saying in part that the Republican-led investigation has found nothing resembling an impeachable offense.

Impeachment would require a simple majority vote in the House, where Republicans hold a 23-seat majority. A trial would take place in the Senate, and removal would require a two-thirds vote in the upper chamber.

The articles of impeachment do not accuse Krasner of a crime, but say he engaged in “misbehavior in office,” which the state constitution says can be a basis for impeachment.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Martina White (R., Philadelphia), who testified before the committee Tuesday and cited crime and prosecution statistics, saying the office has “inappropriately” used prosecutorial discretion and has failed to adequately respond to the ongoing gun violence crisis or keep residents safe.

“His dereliction of duty and despicable behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” she said.

Krasner has forcefully defended his office’s record on violent crime, saying the District Attorney’s Office diverts some low-level offenders out of the criminal-justice system but is committed to prosecuting violent crime. He has described the attempt to remove him from office as an illegal effort to overturn the will of Philadelphia voters.

Rep. Mike Zabel (D., Delaware County), a former prosecutor, called the impeachment “a weaponization of our state constitution for partisan political purposes.” He said the vote was the most “serious” he’d ever taken.

“Impeachment of a local official because a legislative majority doesn’t like that official’s policies? As stewards of this commonwealth, that should terrify us,” he said. “Nowhere in these is a single act that justifies the drastic remedy of impeachment.”

The last time impeachment was used to oust a state official was in 1994, when Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen was removed for making legal decisions based on conversations with a political supporter and after he was convicted in a drug-related conspiracy.

Rep. Joseph C. Hohenstein (D., Philadelphia) said during the hearing that the attempt to impeach Krasner was unprecedented and that the record of evidence against him was inadequate.

“This article of impeachment has asked us to stretch the definition of misbehavior in office outside of criminal conduct, but when we look at how impeachment has been handled over hundreds of years, we’ve never done that,” he said.

“People are traveling from various parts of the commonwealth to Philadelphia,” said Rep. Jerry Knowles (R., Berks). “This is not about Philadelphia. This about the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the people that we all represent.”

Democrats on the committee moved to hold the legislation until a hearing could be held on the motion, but the motion was blocked by Republicans.

The vote comes as Democrats are within inches of winning a majority of the House for the first time in 12 years. The party outperformed expectations in last week’s midterm elections and has come close to erasing the GOP’s majority. Control of the chamber has come down to just two districts in the Philadelphia suburbs, where the contenders are separated by just a handful of votes.

Newly elected representatives will not be sworn in until the next session, which begins in January.

This is a developing story and will be updated.