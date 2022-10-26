Pennsylvania House Republicans are expected to file articles of impeachment against Larry Krasner, Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney.

The move, announced Wednesday morning in a news release from the House GOP, comes two days after a committee investigating Krasner — and searching for grounds to impeach him — released a critical report that tied his policies to rising rates of gun violence in the city.

That report did not accuse Krasner of criminal misconduct, and it did not recommend impeaching him.

House Republicans’ announcement comes fewer than two weeks before the midterm elections, which Republicans nationwide have tried to make about crime and rising rates of violence in cities.

Krasner has vigorously defended his office and portrayed the work of the committee investigating him as a politically motivated stunt. He filed a petition in Commonwealth Court saying its work is illegal, and that challenge is pending.

The district attorney has also said repeatedly that he believes House Republicans are attempting to reverse the will of Philadelphia voters who twice elected him.

Articles of impeachment can be approved by the full House through a simple majority vote. Any trial would take place in the state Senate, and removal from office would require a two-thirds vote.

It wasn’t immediately clear when House Republicans intend to call the articles up for a vote. They planned a 10:30 a.m. news conference in Harrisburg.

Those scheduled to be in attendance include House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre/Mifflin) and Rep. Martina White (R., Philadelphia). They will appear alongside three Republicans who said they planned to announce articles of impeachment before the committee investigating Krasner was formed.

The Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, formed in July to investigate Krasner’s office, has yet to issue its final report.

One member of the committee, Rep. Danilo Burgos (D., Philadelphia), was stunned Wednesday morning when a reporter told him of House Republicans’ plans, saying “there’s nothing that says that [Krasner] committed a crime.”

He said House Republicans have dictated what the committee investigated from the start. He called it a “rally in the dark.”

”It’s starting to look like it’s been their plan all along to undermine the electoral process of the voters of Philadelphia,” he said. “The Republican leadership just wants to continue to create theatrical appearances.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.