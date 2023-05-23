Par Funding probe: Principals indicted in long-running Philly financial fraud

Federal authorities have indicted the founders of Par Funding, the Philadelphia-based cash-advance company at the center of an alleged $500 million financial fraud.

In a 63-count indictment prosecutors charged founder Joseph LaForte and his wife, Lisa McElhone, with counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, securities fraud, tax evasion, obstruction of justice and perjury.

Also indicted with them were LaForte’s brother, Joseph, who was charged earlier this year for attacking a lawyer involved in the case and Par Funding’s chief financial officer, Joseph Cole Barleta.

The indictment comes after an SEC lawsuit and an investigation that has already produced two guilty pleas — one from Par Funding’s managing partners, Perry Abbonizio, and another from Renato “Gino” Gioe, an enforcer for the company.

Broadly, the criminal activity alleged resembles the conduct detailed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a civil fraud lawsuit filed in 2020. In that case, a federal judge in Florida ordered the defendants to pay more than $200 million. LaForte, McElhone, and Cole Barletta have appealed.

From its offices in Old City, prosecutors say, the company raised more than half a billion dollars between 2016 and 2021 by making “materially false and fraudulent” statements to investors about the safety of their money, and the true identity of Par Funding’s top management, while they lent it out to small businesses across the country on terms that, if fully paid, would have cost several times what they borrowed.

In fact, many of the loans were uncollectible, according to the government. Prosecutors say LaForte and the others also kept investors in the dark about who was running Par Funding day to day.

On paper, McElhone was listed as the company’s CEO, but investigators say she rarely set foot in the office and instead served as a proxy for her husband, LaForte. He was legally barred from selling securities because of felony convictions in 2006 for a $14 million real estate Ponzi scheme, and in 2009 for operating an illegal offshore gambling operation.

Par’s principals failed to disclose LaForte’s criminal record to potential investors. Part of the reason for the company’s deceptions, prosecutors say, was that LaForte, McElhone, and Barletta had financial incentive to lie.

They were paid through commission fees based on the capital Par brought in from investors and then lent out to businesses — whether or not the loans were repaid or generated any profits for the company.

The FBI in 2020 raided Par Funding’s Old City offices, along with several properties owned by LaForte and his wife. Those raids uncovered several guns in LaForte’s possession — weapons he was prohibited from owning as a felon and that prompted a federal firearms case against him.

And in September, a reputed associate of New York’s Gambino crime family pleaded guilty to conspiracy and extortion charges, admitting that while working as a collector for Par, he threatened business owners who had fallen behind on their loan payments.

Renato “Gino” Gioe told a judge he had threatened to stick a fork in the head of one borrower, and threatened to cut off the hands of another if that person didn’t pay.

Related to the SEC civil case, receivers say they have collected assets worth at least $150 million of the $250 million investors hope to recoup. More than 100 have filed claims with the receiver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.