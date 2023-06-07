The man who fatally shot another man outside Pat’s King of Steaks was sentenced to at least 3 1/2 years in prison

The Reading man who fatally shot another man during a fight outside Pat’s King of Steaks in 2021 — a melee that was sparked by a parking dispute — was sentenced Monday to at least 3½ years in prison.

Common Pleas Court Judge Charles Ehrlich imposed that penalty on Paul Burkert during an emotional sentencing hearing that featured testimony from relatives of the victim, 22-year-old David Padro Jr.

Burkert’s girlfriend, Jamie Frick, was also sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for participating in the fight and striking Padro in the head with a condiments container before Burkert pulled the trigger.

Both Frick and Burkert — who had pleaded guilty earlier this year — apologized to Padro’s relatives during the hearing. Still, Burkert said he shot Padro because Padro had put him in a headlock and forced him to gasp for air.

Advertisement

Ehrlich, the judge, told Burkert that his decision to carry a gun — which he was not legally allowed to possess — turned what could have been a fistfight into a tragedy.

“This is a homicide that never, never should’ve happened,” the judge said.

Padro’s father, David Padro Sr., told Erlich that his son “meant everything to me.” Then, addressing Burkert from the witness stand, he said: “I just wish you would’ve thought twice.”

The dispute that led to Padro’s death began around 12:45 a.m. on July 22, 2021, when Padro pulled into a parking spot outside Pat’s and bumped his car door into Burkert’s van.

Burkert, who had been in line to order food, began exchanging words with Padro, then left to retrieve something from the van, according to video and testimony at a preliminary hearing in 2021. The two men continued arguing when Burkert got back into line, and Padro charged at Burkert, knocking him into a wall and later placing him into a headlock.

As the fight escalated, Frick hit Padro in the head, causing Burkert to break free. Burkert then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Padro in the chest.

Padro stumbled and collapsed onto Ninth Street, while Burkert and Frick got back in the van and drove off.

Burkert surrendered to police near Independence Mall later that night, while Frick was arrested several days later.

The crime attracted national attention not only because it happened outside the iconic cheesesteak shop, but also because of initial, erroneous reports that the fight stemmed from a dispute over the Eagles and Giants football rivalry.

Burkert pleaded guilty in the spring to charges including voluntary manslaughter, while Frick pleaded guilty to simple assault and reckless endangerment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.