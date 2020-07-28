Pennsylvania is again seen as one of the most important swing states in the country, with both parties pouring money, time, and staff into the Keystone State. Jill Biden, Joe Biden’s wife, and Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) are holding a virtual event on school re-openings Tuesday in Pittsburgh, and Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Westmoreland County on Thursday for a “Cops for Trump” event, his second visit to the state this month.