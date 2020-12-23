The work is hard, and emotionally taxing, said Burke, the funeral home director in Mifflin. And it’s hardest when he has to cremate or embalm a friend or acquaintance from his hometown where everybody knows everybody. But he’s taken just two days off in the last two months, despite a recent foot of snow, despite the stress, arriving at his office before the sun comes up. He said he wouldn’t quit now, that he owes it to the people in the borough to give them the send-offs they deserve.