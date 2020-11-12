A Pennsylvania appellate court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s campaign Thursday in an election case, forbidding the counting of a small pool of mail votes from people who had failed to provide the required ID on time.
In a two-page order, a Commonwealth Court judge rejected a decision by the Wolf administration to give such voters more time, post-election, to provide proof of identification.
The deadline in state law for people to provide that ID is Nov. 9. But Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, the state’s overseer of elections, pushed the date back to Nov. 12. President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt Leavitt of Commonwealth Court said the state official had no authority to do that.
The ruling delivered a minor victory in the Trump campaign’s wider legal effort to challenge the integrity of Pennsylvania’s presidential election results. But the number of votes impacted by the court’s decision is likely to be vanishingly small, compared to the larger pools of votes Republican lawyers are seeking to have thrown out in their other ongoing court fights across the state.
None of the votes affected by Thursday’s order are in the official tally, as counties had previously been ordered to segregate and not count them pending a decision by the court.
As of Thursday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has more than a 53,000-vote lead over Trump.
The state’s election code requires first time voters to provide proof of identification for their votes to count.
Most of the time, this is done at the polls. But with this year was the first time Pennsylvanians could cast mail ballots without needing justify why they couldn’t vote in person. The new voters who submitted their vote by mail had to follow-up separately with county election officials to provide that ID.
Additionally, all those applying for mail ballots online had to provide a driver’s license number as part of their application.
The traditional deadline to provide identification was Nov. 9, though the voter’s ballot must have been submitted by Election Day. This year, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that established a three-day grace period for late-arriving ballots, Boockvar issued guidance to the state’s 67 counties saying the ID deadline should also be extended by three days.
The Trump campaign argued Boockvar, an appointee of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, had no authority to unilaterally change the deadline. And in her order Thursday, Judge Leavitt, a Republican, agreed.
She noted, however, that had the state Supreme Court included an extension to the ID deadline in the same ruling in which it created the three-day mail ballot grace period, then it would have been lawful.
Lawyers for Boockvar did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether they intend to appeal.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.