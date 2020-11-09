Trump campaign officials accused Pennsylvania’s top elections administrator of “partisan hatred” on Monday and claimed without evidence that Democratic leaders in the state had conspired to systematically tip the election in their favor.
Announcing the filing of a new federal lawsuit in Harrisburg, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany zeroed in on Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and repeated complaints over the level of access that GOP monitors were given to observe the vote-counting process, particularly in Philadelphia.
“Ask yourself this: What are Pennsylvania Democrats hiding?” she said. “Why can’t observers simply observe the count?”
Both Republican and Democratic monitors have been allowed into counting rooms across the state since the counting of ballots began. But in Philadelphia, GOP observers have consistently complained that they were kept too far away to meaningfully observe individual ballots before they were added to the tally.
Trump campaign lawyer Matt Morgan said that it had filed suit Monday in Harrisburg challenging the issue in Philadelphia and other counties. However, federal court dockets did not immediately reflect that any filing had been made as of Monday afternoon.
“We believe that a meaningful review of those ballots would discern that there were ballots that were illegally cast,” he said, speaking at a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington.
The suit is latest in a string of legal challenges that the Trump campaign and its surrogates have filed in hopes they can invalidate enough votes to swing the state in the president’s favor. So far, they’ve met with limited success in the courts and appear targeted only at small pockets of votes that would not tip the balance even if campaign lawyers were to prevail before a judge.
Boockvar, an appointee of Gov. Wolf, a Democrat, fought back in court against each new allegation, which Wolf has dismissed as partisan broadsides.
As vote counting continued Monday, Biden’s lead over Trump had shrunk slightly from where it was when the Associated Press and major TV networks called the state – and the race – in the former vice president’s favor. Biden led by just over 45,000 votes by Monday afternoon and 0.7 percentage points.
Morgan, however, acknowledged a new strategy Monday. Noting the narrowing lead, he said that it’s possible enough votes could be contested that it Biden’s lead would once again drop beneath the 0.5% threshold to trigger an automatic recount.
Morgan also said the suit would focus on another issue that Trump and his supporters have tried, so far unsuccessfully to pursue in state and federal courts: the fact that some of the state’s counties alerted voters if they had filed mail ballots incorrectly and granted them the chance to either fix those mistakes or cast a provisional ballot at the polls on Election Day.
Before Nov. 3, Boockvar had issued guidance to all of the state’s 67 counties, encouraging them to alert voters with flawed ballots so that ultimately they could fix the problem and have their vote counted.
In some counties, election officials reached out directly to voters to warn them their votes were in danger of being disqualified – due to mistakes like forgetting to sign the outer envelope or to place their ballot in the required secrecy envelope.
Others released lists of ballots in danger of being disqualified to representatives of both political parties.
And some counties – largely GOP strongholds – chose to do nothing at all. Many of them now claim that they did not follow Boockvar’s guidance because they believed it to be contrary to state election law – an argument the state has vigorously disputed.
Morgan falsely claimed Monday that only Democratic counties had followed Boockvar’s guidance. He also inaccurately claimed that such fixing of ballots was only going on in Philadelphia.
In fact, several counties including Montgomery, Bucks and even some GOP strongholds like York County, where Trump led Biden by 25 points as of Monday, allowed voters to who incorrectly cast mail ballots to vote provisionally in-person at the polls.
Election officials in Montgomery County have said they have routinely pointed out clerical errors to mail voters in past elections.
