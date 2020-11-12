The number of provisional ballots cast is larger this year, too, in part because of hundreds of voters requested mail ballots but then opted to cast their vote at the polls Nov. 3 out of concern that persistent mail delivery delays would cause their ballots to arrive late. Voters who failed to bring their unused mail ballots with them to their polling location were required to vote provisionally, meaning their ballot was flagged for a later check against records of people who had already voted by mail.