Abington industrial fire re-ignited Tuesday morning, sending smoke across the area. Residents were later urged to evacuate.

First, there were reports of explosions Monday night at the SPS Technologies factory in Abington Township.

Then, a four-alarm fire and plumes of smoke that drifted across the neighborhood well into Tuesday morning, triggering a shelter-in-place order for everyone within a one-mile radius.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, residents living near the industrial complex received an urgent message from their local government officials: Get out if you can. Now.

“Due to changing conditions and concerns of air quality,” read the 2:15 p.m. evacuation notice, “the Abington Township Emergency Operations Center and Jenkintown Emergency Management are advising all residents and businesses in the locations below to voluntarily evacuate within the hour while conditions permit.”

The evacuation zone covered about 700 people, according to census data. Officials set up a shelter in the auditorium of Cheltenham High School.

The potential health risks from Monday night’s fire at the aerospace parts supplier seemed to increase throughout the day, even though the blaze had initially been under control.

When Jamila Winder, vice chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, took the podium Tuesday morning in Blue Bell for the annual state of the county address, she first had to confront the disaster unfolding about 10 miles away.

Firefighters from 68 fire companies had responded to SPS Technologies following the explosion around 9:30 p.m. Monday. No injuries were immediately reported, but schools were closed in three districts, SEPTA regional rail lines were suspended, and residents were told to shelter-in-place due to concerns about air quality and water contamination.

“It was a long night for our first responders,” Winder said, “but things are looking a lot better this morning.”

But before Winder finished her speech, things got worse.

Thick gray smoke was again billowing out of the factory by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Sirens blared and streams of water arched over the top of the structure as firefighters battled the resurgent blaze amid 30 m.p.h. wind gusts and below-zero wind chills.

“We are aware of increased activity at the site. The site is an active fire and an investigation is underway,” Ashley McIlvaine, assistant township manager in Abington, said around 11 a.m. Tuesday. “We are not aware of what is on fire at this time.”

The fire could be seen from miles away, as smoke drifted through the Abington area. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

SPS, located on Highland Avenue, uses heat-treating chemicals to manufacture parts for the aerospace and aviation industries. Fire officials were initially concerned that those chemicals could form arsenic if mixed, said Abington Fire Chief Mike Jones.

Lindsay Weicher and her husband had just put their three-year-old son to bed Monday night when they heard a loud bang outside their home.

“We didn’t think anything of it. It sounded like maybe a door had slammed open next door,” said Weicher, 39, who has lived across the street from SPS Technologies since 2019.

Then, she heard the sirens. When she opened her door to investigate, bright orange flames soared from the factory.

“It was kind of a surreal experience,” Weicher said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was on site Tuesday.

Founded in Philadelphia in 1903 as Standard Pressed Steel Co., SPS was famous for the armor-piercing bullet cores and other WWII military supplies it manufactured.

Now owned by Berkshire Hathaway, SPS is well known to the DEP and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The company generated and disposed of 177 tons of chemicals in 2023, according to the EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory. That included a classification of chemicals known as “ignitable waste,” which includes paint and ink.

Environmental regulators have found issues at the site as far back as the 1980s, and, most recently SPS Technologies reached an agreement with the EPA to pay $109,000 for storing chemicals without a permit.

Representatives for SPS could not immediately be reached for comment.

As smoke rose from the factory Tuesday morning, Mary Harmon watched in awe from her front porch.

“It breaks my heart that this keeps happening,” she said.

Harmon, 81, said this is not the first blaze she’s witnessed at the company’s complex, which sits adjacent to her home across a large, grassy playing field. The last one she recalls was two years ago, but was much smaller, and firefighters extinguished it swiftly.

There are two soccer nets and a baseball diamond on the field between Harmon’s home and the factory, and Harmon worries that Little League players and other children who congregate there could be exposed to toxins from Tuesday’s blaze.

Data collected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency shows that there have been several fires reported at the SPS facility in recent years, including a January 2023 blaze that six companies responded to.]

Weicher said her family was abiding by the shelter-in-place order and wearing N95 masks.

So far, “the air doesn’t smell or taste much different from normal. It’s not smoky,” she said. “But with all those chemicals that could be in there, maybe there’s something in the air that we can’t notice … Is the air outside going to be a problem from now on?”

In addition to environmental violations, SPS has been cited in recent years over dangerous industrial mishaps.

In 2018, an employee was hospitalized after lacerating three fingers while manually polishing a bolt that was rapidly spinning on an industrial lathe. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined SPS nearly $13,000 for hazardous workplace conditions, noting that the company had been cited for similar issues a few years earlier.

Another employee had his thumb tip amputated the following year when a factory press inadvertently cycled while they were reaching inside to retrieve a product.

In 2023, OSHA issued a nearly $10,000 fine against the company after a worker’s hand and arm were crushed by a piece of factory equipment. Federal investigators found the company had failed to install proper safety guards around the machine.

By 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the skies over SPS Technologies were clear again, after firefighters apparently contained the most recent flare up.

Aqua Pennsylvania said there were no immediate water quality concerns for the area surrounding the fire, though some residents complained about low water pressure. A water company spokesperson said that is due to the firefighting effort.

Officials were continuing to monitor air quality and water runoff as firefighters worked to keep the fire under control.

Still, Harmon said she believes SPS Technologies is a “great company” with some unfortunate incidents.

“This company sponsors the best 4th of July fireworks you’ve ever seen,” Harmon said. “I think in many ways, they’re just not real careful.”

Inquirer staff writers Katie Bernard, Frank Kummer, Robert Moran, Beatrice Foreman, Joseph N. DiStefano and Ximena Conde contributed to this article.