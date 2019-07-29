For Amtrak riders yearning for an old-school flipboard displaying times and arrivals instead of the digital screens that aid travelers now — don’t fret, because the iconic 30th Street Station Solari board that was removed in January is now being displayed, at least temporarily, at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
“Since it departed the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in Philadelphia earlier this year, there’s been a lot of flap about Amtrak’s split-flip arrivals and departures board. Now, the historic Solari board, named for its Italian manufacturer, is on exhibit at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania,” a post on the museum’s website said.
However, the flipboard, which is on loan to the Lancaster County museum, will not be in operation there. Visitors will be able to see the last time it flipped, on Jan. 26.
The board that clacked and spun as it displayed arrival times was replaced by a sleek digital screen.
One major reason for the new digital screen, with space for real-time updates, was that it benefitted those who are hearing-impaired. The old flipboard was unable to give visual updates, so Amtrak riders were forced to listen for announcements over the loudspeaker.
Those who are missing the flipboard might need to move fast, though. The sign is only on display on an interim basis, until a more permanent solution for it is determined.
“[It] will be displayed here until the developer considers if it can incorporate the board in redevelopment plans for Gray 30th Street Station,” the museum’s post read. “The sights and sounds of this Solari board were part of the daily lives of countless Philadelphia commuters and travelers for more than four decades, and they now live on in our fond memories of Pennsylvania railroad history.”