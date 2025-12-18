20 of the most iconic movies BMFI has shown | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, how Allen Iverson helped popularize a City Avenue watering hole.
Planning a movie marathon this holiday season? We asked Bryn Mawr Film Institute’s staff to compile 20 of the most iconic films it’s screened since its founding two decades ago. Also this week, we delve into how Allen Iverson helped popularize a TGI Fridays on City Avenue, plus several new eateries, including a burger joint in Ardmore, are on their way.
The Bryn Mawr Film Institute has screened countless films since the beloved institution opened its doors two decades ago. But what are the most memorable?
The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner recently asked its staff to compile a list of what they believe are the 20 most iconic films BMFI has screened.
Among them are cinematic classics like The Sound of Music and Casablanca, modern hits like Barbie, as well as movies with local ties such as Silver Linings Playbook and Rocky (you didn’t expect it to not make the list, right?).
See all the movies the Bryn Mawr Film Institute named and learn more about its history here.
💡 Community News
Last month, a TGI Fridays on the Lower Merion-Philadelphia border launched a new membership program inspired in part by Allen Iverson. The Sixers legend frequently hung out at the restaurant on City Avenue, which became known as “Club Fridays.” The Inquirer’s Alex Coffey revisits how the chain became an NBA hangout and how its manager is paying homage through the new offer.
A police chase that ended in Lower Merion this fall led law enforcement officials to arrest a crew that allegedly attempted to rob five armored vehicles throughout the region this summer. The Inquirer’s David Gambacorta delves into how an anonymous tip, jokes, Cash App, and a car theft probe helped police and the FBI capture the suspects. You can also catch a video of Gambacorta discussing the story here.
Communities within Lower Merion reported between 5 and 5.8 inches of snow from Sunday’s storm, with Bryn Mawr recording the highest total and Penn Wynne the lowest. See a map of how much snow fell throughout the region here.
Chabad of Penn Wynne held a menorah lighting Sunday at the Penn Wynne Library to mark the first night of Hanukkah. The event was held on the same day that an attack during a Hanukkah celebration in Australia left at least 15 people dead, something that struck especially close to home for Rabbi Mendy Levin. An Australian native, Levin knew one of the rabbis killed, but like many others, turned out to celebrate the Jewish holiday. Local religious and elected leaders have called for resilience, a theme on display Sunday night as the celebration used flares to light the menorah after the oil had frozen. (Fox29)
The community is mourning the death of Bala Cynwyd resident Roberta Fallon, who died Dec. 5 from injuries suffered after being hit by a car late last month. Ms. Fallon was the cofounder and editor of theartblog.org, a freelance writer, artist, and adjunct professor. The crash that led to her death is being investigated and a memorial is expected at a later time.
Malik Syd Rashied, 55, of Philadelphia, who was involved in multiple carjacking attempts at Bryn Mawr College and Bryn Mawr Square shopping center earlier this year, has been sentenced to seven to 16 years in a state correctional institution after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including robbery of a motor vehicle and assault. (The Times Herald)
City Ave District is being recognized with a Main Street designation through Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Main Street Matters program. The designation will allow the district, which straddles Bala Cynwyd and Philadelphia, to apply for state funding and technical assistance as it implements its five-year strategy.
Bala Cynwyd on City Avenue is expected to welcome several new tenants next summer. The shopping center will add two fast-casual restaurants, salad-focused Chopt, and Lebanese concept NAYA, which offers pitas, shawarma, and build-your-own bowls, as well as Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop, which caters to men.
🏫 Schools Briefing
The Lower Merion School District is mourning the death of longtime physical education teacher Julie Bucher, who died last week. Ms. Bucher taught at Gladwyne Elementary from 1998 to 2024, before retiring at the start of this school year. She “knew every student’s name” and “cared deeply about their well-being,” Principal Veronica Ellers said in a message to the community.
Earlier this month, Lower Merion High School senior Nick Mazzeo took home first place in the New Balance RunningLane National Cross Country Championship’s overall competition, becoming the only athlete at the school or in the Central League to capture the honor.
Black Rock Middle School was recently recognized among the Pennsylvania Don Eichhorn Schools’ “Schools to Watch” for the 2025-26 academic year. The program selects schools based on a number of factors, including academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity, and organizational structures and processes.
Applications for the International Baccalaureate class of 2028 are open now through Jan. 14. The program is open to any township 10th grader.
Reminder for families: The district will be closed for winter break starting Wednesday. Classes will resume Jan. 5. See the district’s full calendar here.
🍽️ On our Plate
Love & Honey Fried Chicken opened at 1111 W. Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr last week. Known for its fried chicken, tenders, and sandwiches, the new location is owned by franchisees Bill Kirkland and Sharon Purser. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a grand opening event on Jan. 17.
A new burger joint is opening soon in Ardmore. Bikini Burger is taking over 44 Rittenhouse Place, though an official opening date hasn’t been announced yet.
With an Ardmore location on the horizon, internet-popular PopUp Bagels held a one-day pop-up at Di Bruno Bros. recently. The Inquirer’s Julie Zeglen tried them out, noting they were warm, fresh, and easy to rip and dip.
Popular cafe The Buttery is closing its Malvern Train Station location this week as it expands elsewhere. The closure comes shortly after the decade-old eatery opened a location at the Ardmore Farmers Market in October. The husband-and-wife duo behind it are also working to open a location in Bryn Mawr next year.
🎳 Things to Do
🎤 Dogs in a Pile: Tickets are going fast for the New Jersey band’s four-night stint at Ardmore Music Hall. Dogs in a Pile blends funk, jazz, rock and roll, and psychedelia. ⏰ Thursday, Dec. 18-Sunday, Dec. 21, times vary 💵 $39.85-$71.42 📍 Ardmore Music Hall
✨ Winter Solstice Celebration and Cookie Exchange: Celebrate the changing of the seasons at Linwood Park, which will be lined with luminaries. There will also be a cookie exchange. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 20, 4-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Linwood Park
✡️ Cirque du Chanukah: Celebrate Hanukkah by watching an acrobatic performance and enjoying dinner at this all-ages event. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 20, 5:45-8:30 p.m. 💵 $10-$60 📍 Kaiserman JCC
🎄 Christmas Crafts: Make a one-of-a-kind gingerbread house during this workshop. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 21, 4-5:30 p.m. 💵 $37.10 📍 The Candy Lab
🍜 Laughter and Lo Mein: Enjoy a meal and a movie during this longtime tradition. There will be a family-friendly movie option (Happy Feet) as well as a dark comedy for adults (Bad Shabbos). ⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 24, 3-6 p.m. 💵 $10-$18 📍 Kaiserman JCC
🏡 On the Market
Part of a planned five-residence project, this newly built Narberth twin spans four levels. The main floor has a family room, dining room, and kitchen with a quartz island, high-end appliances, light and white wood cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. Its four bedrooms are spread across the second and third floors, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet and a double-sink vanity. It also has a finished lower level with a half bathroom, as well as a covered front porch. Its twin, which spans the same size, is also for sale.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $1,299,900 | Size: 3,440 SF | Acreage: .06
