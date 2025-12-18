20 of the most iconic movies BMFI has shown | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Planning a movie marathon this holiday season? We asked Bryn Mawr Film Institute’s staff to compile 20 of the most iconic films it’s screened since its founding two decades ago. Also this week, we delve into how Allen Iverson helped popularize a TGI Fridays on City Avenue, plus several new eateries, including a burger joint in Ardmore, are on their way.

The Bryn Mawr Film Institute has screened countless films since the beloved institution opened its doors two decades ago. But what are the most memorable?

The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner recently asked its staff to compile a list of what they believe are the 20 most iconic films BMFI has screened.

Among them are cinematic classics like The Sound of Music and Casablanca, modern hits like Barbie, as well as movies with local ties such as Silver Linings Playbook and Rocky (you didn’t expect it to not make the list, right?).

See all the movies the Bryn Mawr Film Institute named and learn more about its history here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

The Lower Merion School District is mourning the death of longtime physical education teacher Julie Bucher, who died last week. Ms. Bucher taught at Gladwyne Elementary from 1998 to 2024, before retiring at the start of this school year. She “knew every student’s name” and “cared deeply about their well-being,” Principal Veronica Ellers said in a message to the community. Earlier this month, Lower Merion High School senior Nick Mazzeo took home first place in the New Balance RunningLane National Cross Country Championship’s overall competition, becoming the only athlete at the school or in the Central League to capture the honor. Black Rock Middle School was recently recognized among the Pennsylvania Don Eichhorn Schools’ “Schools to Watch” for the 2025-26 academic year. The program selects schools based on a number of factors, including academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity, and organizational structures and processes. Applications for the International Baccalaureate class of 2028 are open now through Jan. 14. The program is open to any township 10th grader. Reminder for families: The district will be closed for winter break starting Wednesday. Classes will resume Jan. 5. See the district’s full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🎤 Dogs in a Pile: Tickets are going fast for the New Jersey band’s four-night stint at Ardmore Music Hall. Dogs in a Pile blends funk, jazz, rock and roll, and psychedelia. ⏰ Thursday, Dec. 18-Sunday, Dec. 21, times vary 💵 $39.85-$71.42 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

✨ Winter Solstice Celebration and Cookie Exchange: Celebrate the changing of the seasons at Linwood Park, which will be lined with luminaries. There will also be a cookie exchange. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 20, 4-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Linwood Park

✡️ Cirque du Chanukah: Celebrate Hanukkah by watching an acrobatic performance and enjoying dinner at this all-ages event. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 20, 5:45-8:30 p.m. 💵 $10-$60 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🎄 Christmas Crafts: Make a one-of-a-kind gingerbread house during this workshop. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 21, 4-5:30 p.m. 💵 $37.10 📍 The Candy Lab

🍜 Laughter and Lo Mein: Enjoy a meal and a movie during this longtime tradition. There will be a family-friendly movie option (Happy Feet) as well as a dark comedy for adults (Bad Shabbos). ⏰ Wednesday, Dec. 24, 3-6 p.m. 💵 $10-$18 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🏡 On the Market

Part of a planned five-residence project, this newly built Narberth twin spans four levels. The main floor has a family room, dining room, and kitchen with a quartz island, high-end appliances, light and white wood cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. Its four bedrooms are spread across the second and third floors, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet and a double-sink vanity. It also has a finished lower level with a half bathroom, as well as a covered front porch. Its twin, which spans the same size, is also for sale.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $1,299,900 | Size: 3,440 SF | Acreage: .06

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

