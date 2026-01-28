New grocery stores are coming your way | Inquirer Chester County

Hi, Chester County! 👋

A handful of new grocery stores are in the works, including a pair of brick-and-mortar co-ops. Also this week, a developer is hopeful that remediation of a contaminated Kennett Square site can make way for housing, plus, a new report reveals why so many voters were left off the poll books in November.

Chester County residents are getting more grocery store options thanks to three independent shops.

West Chester Cooperative is working on a brick-and-mortar for its members and the public. Another co-op, the Kennett Community Grocer, is targeting a spring opening for its storefront, which will sell local produce, dairy, meats, and eggs, and will have a cafe.

Kimberton Whole Foods is also adding to its footprint, with a new store — and its largest — slated to open at Eagleview Town Center in the coming months.

Two other national chains are eyeing spots in Phoenixville, with one already under construction.

A developer wants to transform one of Kennett Square’s largest untouched parcels into housing, but the process would be years in the making and has some residents concerned.

Rockhopper LLC purchased the 22-acre lot at 400 W. Mulberry St. in 2009, two years after National Vulcanized Fiber shut down. It had operated there for more than a century and the site now requires extensive remediation, government agency approvals, and rezoning.

Some borough residents are concerned about the safety of building houses there given the contaminants.

The Inquirer’s Brooke Schultz delves into those concerns and where Rockhopper is in the process.

📍 Countywide News

The region saw its largest snowstorm in a decade over the weekend, and Chester County recorded some of the highest totals in our area, with several municipalities reporting over 10 inches of snow. East Nantmeal saw 12.8 inches, followed by Malvern (12.5), Paoli (11.2), East Coventry (10.5), and Phoenixville (10.4). Freezing temperatures are expected to remain this week, meaning the snow and ice aren’t going anywhere. Check out a map of where got the most snowfall. Due to the storm, a number of municipalities have altered trash pickup schedules. See how yours is impacted here. The county now has an answer as to why over 75,000 independent and unaffiliated voters were left off the poll books in the November election. An independent report found that human error was to blame, and that issues were made worse by insufficient training, poor oversight, and staffing challenges. The county plans to implement many of the more than a dozen recommendations made in the report, along with several additional steps. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is hosting a pair of public meetings tomorrow about proposed water and wastewater rate changes impacting county residents. The hearings come about two months after the PUC voted unanimously to suspend and investigate Pennsylvania American Water Company’s proposed rate hike on water and wastewater services, which would have increased a typical water customer’s bill anywhere from $2.73 per month to $27.77 and potentially increased fees for the typical wastewater customer. The public input hearings will take place at Coatesville City Hall at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

In case you missed it, Great Valley School District is being investigated by the Trump administration over its policies allowing transgender girls to compete on girls’ sports teams. President Trump last year threatened to strip federal funding from schools that recognize transgender students. The district said last week that it’s cooperating with the investigation and working to prepare a response. Tredyffrin/Easttown School District’s Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee is meeting next Wednesday to review the district’s prior redistricting process and establish criteria for selecting the Redistricting Steering Committee members. The meeting comes in advance of the opening of Bear Hill Elementary School, which is slated for August 2027. The committee has also been reviewing parameters for new attendance boundaries across all six elementary schools. In other news, TESD’s school board recently selected Henry Zink to fill a vacancy on the board during a special meeting earlier this month. Oxford Area School District’s Advisory Council is hosting a guidance plan meeting to begin shaping goals for each school from 2026 through 2029. The meeting will be held next Wednesday at the district administration building from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Due to Monday’s snow day, Coatesville Area School District has planned a make-up day for April 6, which was slated to be the last day of spring recess.

🍽️ On our Plate

A new pizza joint opened yesterday in Phoenixville, taking over the former New Haven Deli space at 1442 Charlestown Rd. Matthew’s Pizza’s menu includes pizzas, hoagies, cheesesteaks, burgers, and wraps. Bored Trading Cafe is hosting a grand opening for its West Chester location on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Located at 139 W. Gay St., the cafe will serve coffee and other specialty drinks, baked goods, burgers, salads, and all-day breakfast. And in Coatesville, Andrea’s Jazz Cafe is gearing up to open on Feb. 17. Andrea’s will offer live music and other entertainment, in addition to dining.

🎳 Things to Do

❄️ Frozen: There’s hardly a more appropriate movie to watch this week than the beloved animated Disney film. ⏰ Friday, Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 The Creamery, Kennett Square

🎥 The Princess Bride: For those looking to catch a cult classic, the 1987 film will be screened seven times over the weekend. ⏰ Friday, Jan. 30-Sunday, Feb. 1, times vary 💵 $10-$15 📍 The Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville

🍷 Wine and Chocolate Tasting: Taste five wines paired with chocolates during this guided one-hour event. There are additional tastings on Saturdays and Sundays in February. ⏰ Sunday, Feb. 1, noon-5 p.m. 💵 $40 📍 Chaddsford Winery

🏡 On the Market

This four-bedroom, two-and-half-bathroom Devon Colonial’s recent updates include a new roof, fresh paint, and refinished hardwood floors. The first floor features a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, also with a fireplace, a kitchen with granite countertops and high-end appliances, and a family room with a gas fireplace. All four bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the second floor. Other features include a large patio with a pergola. There’s an open house Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Price: $1.389M | Size: 2,543 SF | Acreage: 0.69

📈 Chester County market report

Median listing price: $561,400 (down $8,600 from November) 📉 Median sold price: $555,000 (up $27,500 from November) 📈 Median days on the market: 61 (up 16 days from November) 📈

This Chester County market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for December from realtor.com.

