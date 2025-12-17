Election office faces toxic workplace allegations | Inquirer Chester County
Plus, Lower Oxford officials plan to regulate large gatherings after a shooting at Lincoln University this past fall.
Nearly 30 employees have left the county’s election office since 2021 amid allegations of a toxic work culture. Also this week, Lower Oxford Township officials are looking to regulate large gatherings after a shooting at Lincoln University this past fall, plus more area residents are against data centers like the one proposed in East Vincent Township.
Several former Chester County election office workers have raised concerns over what they say is a hostile workplace, with one filing a grievance against its director. Another former employee believes she’s suffered from PTSD after working in the office.
As of November, 29 employees had left the office since Karen Barsoum took over as voter services director in 2021, reports The Inquirer’s Katie Bernard. Barsoum said employees left for a number of reasons, and while she noted the departures were a challenge for the office, she helped to train staff on various positions.
It’s unclear if the culture or turnover impacted last month’s general election, in which independent voters were omitted from county poll books.
Turnover in election offices has gone up in recent years due to election denialism and threats, but Chesco’s departure rate is nearly twice that of Delaware and Montgomery Counties.
Read what former employees had to say about the culture inside the office.
📍 Countywide News
Chester County saw plenty of snow during last weekend’s storm. Exton and Malvern reported 8.2 inches each — the largest recorded totals in the county. They were followed by Berwyn (8 inches), Atglen (7.8) and Glenmoore (7.5). Check out this map of snowfall totals to see how much your town got.
The county is rolling out a fleet of propane Chesco Connect buses as a cleaner and cheaper fuel source. Most of the county’s 74 buses are gas-powered, with seven propane-powered ones already on the roads. It’s aiming to have 16 propane buses in service by February, with more after that.
Chester County Hospital is among the quietest hospitals in the region at night, according to newly released federal data. Patients from October 2023 to September 2024 reported the hospital as being “always quiet” overnight 62% of the time, “usually quiet” 30% of the time, and “sometimes or never quiet” 8% of the time. See how it compares to other regional hospitals.
💡 Community News
East Vincent Township residents have been vocal in their disapproval of a proposed data center, part of a trend among southeastern Pennsylvanians who are increasingly against data centers, according to a recent survey. The township will host a special board of supervisors meeting tonight at 7 p.m., both in-person and online, to discuss the proposed campus.
Lower Oxford Township officials are planning to pass new regulations around large gatherings after a fatal shooting during Lincoln University’s homecoming in October. A school administrator told supervisors at a recent meeting that Lincoln is considering steps to improve safety, like ending outside events at dusk, eliminating open invitations, and requiring guest registration.
Phoenixville Hospital will close its 14-bed post-acute rehabilitation center on Jan. 6 as its parent company, Tower Health, faces financial pressures. The unit helps patients with neurological disorders, orthopedic issues, or who have suffered a stroke. Its closure is expected to displace 55 employees. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
Two individuals died in separate incidents last week. A 48-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a driver last Tuesday night while attempting to cross Route 202 near the Shoppes at Dilworthtown Crossing in Birmingham Township. And on Saturday, a man was found dead in an Easttown Township basement after a fire broke out in the home. Neither victim has been publicly identified. (Daily Local News)
Two Chester County crop farms — the 21-acre Primitive Hall Foundation in West Marlborough Township and the 59-acre Samuel and Barbara E. Townsend in West Nantmeal Township — will be preserved forever thanks to easements approved by the State Agricultural Land Preservation Board.
Two Coatesville organizations scored grants recently. The Coatesville Bureau of Fire is getting a $58,700 state grant that will go toward buying CPR and other equipment, and The Creative Club of Chester County plans to implement its Future Innovators project with the $47,500 it was awarded in T-Mobile’s latest Hometown Grants.
The owner and brewer behind popular Phoenixville kombucha brand Baba’s Brew has launched a new skincare line. A Culture Factory’s toners, masks, scrubs, and serums are made with surplus scoby, the mother culture used to start kombucha, which Olga Sorzano says are full of enzymes.
Heads up for drivers: Pottstown Pike will continue to have a lane closure at the Park Road intersection in Upper Uwchlan Township through Friday as PennDot repairs the inlet. The closures are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Refuse fees are set to rise next year in Downingtown from $240 to $360. The increase is due to higher costs from the borough’s contracted hauler.
Santa will join the Phoenixville Fire Department on Saturday as he ventures around the borough starting at 8 a.m. And Liberty Fire Company has pushed its ride with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Rudolph around Spring City and East Vincent Township to this weekend. They’ll now visit on Sunday at 11 a.m.
The Devon Senior Living at 445 N. Valley Forge Rd. has been renamed Juniper Village at Devon after a recent acquisition. The nearly 91,000-square-foot facility has 65 personal care apartments and 13 secured memory care apartments.
🏫 Schools Briefing
Last week, Coatesville Area School District’s school board approved a new map that it says redraws its geographic regions to better keep communities together and maintain ethnic and socio-economic balance. The approval of the four new regions comes ahead of the closure of Caln and East Fallowfield Elementary Schools at the end of this school year and the opening of the new Doe Run Elementary School.
🍽️ On our Plate
In search of Christmas Eve dining options? Several Chester County restaurants will be open, including Cedar Hollow Inn Restaurant & Bar in Malvern, Duling-Kurtz House Restaurant in Exton, Roots Cafe in West Chester, Sedona Taphouse, which has locations in Phoenixville and West Chester, and Ron’s Original Bar & Grille, in Exton. Prefer to dine in? Carlino’s Market in West Chester has everything from appetizers to a seven fishes feast available, while White Dog Café in Chester Springs is offering a “Christmas at Home” package with options for beef tenderloin, glazed ham, and beef lasagna. (Main Line Today)
🎳 Things to Do
🎅 Tinsel on the Town: The family-friendly event includes train rides, street vendors, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and visits with Santa. ⏰ Thursday, Dec. 18, 5-8 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 State Street, Kennett Square
🩰 The Nutcracker: Catch one of five performances of the holiday favorite, performed by the Brandywine Ballet. ⏰ Friday, Dec. 19-Sunday, Dec. 21, times vary 💵 $30-$50 📍 Brandywine Ballet, West Chester
🎄 Christmas Village: Fitzwater Station is hosting the final weekend of its first Christmas Village, which includes local vendors, food, drinks, and bonfires. Santa will make an appearance both days and be joined by Mrs. Claus on Sunday. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Dec. 21, 3-7 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Fitzwater Station, Phoenixville
⛄ Wits and Pieces Workshop: Paint a festive ornament while sipping wines. Registration is required. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. 💵 $40 📍 Harvest Ridge Winery, Toughkenamon
🏡 On the Market
Built in 1770 and since expanded, this Colonial farmhouse blends modern and historic elements like stainless steel appliances with stone walls and exposed beams. The four-bedroom home has a finished walkout basement with a full bathroom, an above-ground saltwater pool, a deck, and a two-story treehouse. The 7.6-acre property is split into two parcels, which can accommodate another house. The property has a chicken coop, paddocks, and a five-stall barn.
See more photos of the farmhouse here.
Price: $1.45M | Size: 4,947 SF | Acreage: 7.6
