Election office faces toxic workplace allegations | Inquirer Chester County

Nearly 30 employees have left the county’s election office since 2021 amid allegations of a toxic work culture. Also this week, Lower Oxford Township officials are looking to regulate large gatherings after a shooting at Lincoln University this past fall, plus more area residents are against data centers like the one proposed in East Vincent Township.

Several former Chester County election office workers have raised concerns over what they say is a hostile workplace, with one filing a grievance against its director. Another former employee believes she’s suffered from PTSD after working in the office.

As of November, 29 employees had left the office since Karen Barsoum took over as voter services director in 2021, reports The Inquirer’s Katie Bernard. Barsoum said employees left for a number of reasons, and while she noted the departures were a challenge for the office, she helped to train staff on various positions.

It’s unclear if the culture or turnover impacted last month’s general election, in which independent voters were omitted from county poll books.

Turnover in election offices has gone up in recent years due to election denialism and threats, but Chesco’s departure rate is nearly twice that of Delaware and Montgomery Counties.

Read what former employees had to say about the culture inside the office.

📍 Countywide News

Chester County saw plenty of snow during last weekend’s storm. Exton and Malvern reported 8.2 inches each — the largest recorded totals in the county. They were followed by Berwyn (8 inches), Atglen (7.8) and Glenmoore (7.5). Check out this map of snowfall totals to see how much your town got. The county is rolling out a fleet of propane Chesco Connect buses as a cleaner and cheaper fuel source. Most of the county’s 74 buses are gas-powered, with seven propane-powered ones already on the roads. It’s aiming to have 16 propane buses in service by February, with more after that. Chester County Hospital is among the quietest hospitals in the region at night, according to newly released federal data. Patients from October 2023 to September 2024 reported the hospital as being “always quiet” overnight 62% of the time, “usually quiet” 30% of the time, and “sometimes or never quiet” 8% of the time. See how it compares to other regional hospitals.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Last week, Coatesville Area School District’s school board approved a new map that it says redraws its geographic regions to better keep communities together and maintain ethnic and socio-economic balance. The approval of the four new regions comes ahead of the closure of Caln and East Fallowfield Elementary Schools at the end of this school year and the opening of the new Doe Run Elementary School.

🍽️ On our Plate

In search of Christmas Eve dining options? Several Chester County restaurants will be open, including Cedar Hollow Inn Restaurant & Bar in Malvern, Duling-Kurtz House Restaurant in Exton, Roots Cafe in West Chester, Sedona Taphouse, which has locations in Phoenixville and West Chester, and Ron’s Original Bar & Grille, in Exton. Prefer to dine in? Carlino’s Market in West Chester has everything from appetizers to a seven fishes feast available, while White Dog Café in Chester Springs is offering a “Christmas at Home” package with options for beef tenderloin, glazed ham, and beef lasagna. (Main Line Today)

🎳 Things to Do

🎅 Tinsel on the Town: The family-friendly event includes train rides, street vendors, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and visits with Santa. ⏰ Thursday, Dec. 18, 5-8 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 State Street, Kennett Square

🩰 The Nutcracker: Catch one of five performances of the holiday favorite, performed by the Brandywine Ballet. ⏰ Friday, Dec. 19-Sunday, Dec. 21, times vary 💵 $30-$50 📍 Brandywine Ballet, West Chester

🎄 Christmas Village: Fitzwater Station is hosting the final weekend of its first Christmas Village, which includes local vendors, food, drinks, and bonfires. Santa will make an appearance both days and be joined by Mrs. Claus on Sunday. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Dec. 21, 3-7 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Fitzwater Station, Phoenixville

⛄ Wits and Pieces Workshop: Paint a festive ornament while sipping wines. Registration is required. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. 💵 $40 📍 Harvest Ridge Winery, Toughkenamon

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1770 and since expanded, this Colonial farmhouse blends modern and historic elements like stainless steel appliances with stone walls and exposed beams. The four-bedroom home has a finished walkout basement with a full bathroom, an above-ground saltwater pool, a deck, and a two-story treehouse. The 7.6-acre property is split into two parcels, which can accommodate another house. The property has a chicken coop, paddocks, and a five-stall barn.

See more photos of the farmhouse here.

Price: $1.45M | Size: 4,947 SF | Acreage: 7.6

🗞️ What other Chester County residents are reading this week:

