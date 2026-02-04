Mark Ruffalo’s ‘Task’ stuntman is now a council member | Inquirer Chester County

Hi, Chester County! 👋

The newest member of Kennett Square’s council was sworn in on Monday, and he’s got surprising ties to a popular HBO show. Also this week, we look at how a turnpike exit helped spur billions of dollars in economic development, two restaurants that are among the region’s under-the-radar romantic spots, plus a developer is looking to upsize plans for a proposed data center.

Kennett Square Borough Council is getting a little brush with fame after Task stuntman Michael Bertrando was sworn in Monday to fill a vacant role, which he’ll hold until December 2027.

The longtime Kennett Square resident is no stranger to the borough. An actor, director, and producer, Bertrando has worked at his family’s 80-year-old sub shop for decades. Outside of his work at Sam’s Sub Shop, he has also been a stuntman for Mark Ruffalo on Task.

The Inquirer’s Brooke Schultz recently chatted with Bertrando about what attracted him to public service and some of his priorities on council.

📍 Countywide News

It’s been just over 13 years since the Pennsylvania Turnpike opened Exit 320, connecting drivers to Route 29 and slashing commute times to communities like Malvern. The all E-ZPass interchange has since helped spur billions of dollars in economic development throughout Great Valley. Residents have until Friday to submit comments regarding upgrades PennDot is proposing to make to parts of U.S. 30. Read more about the proposed interchange updates here. Chester County and Paoli Hospitals both recently ranked among America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. The rankings, released last week, are awarded to the top 5% of institutions in the nation for “overall clinical excellence.”

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

The Tredyffrin/Easttown School District’s board of directors adopted the preliminary 2026-27 budget last week, which has a $14.9 million operational deficit. Further budget discussion will take place at a finance committee meeting on Monday. Owen J. Roberts School District has released its 2026-27 academic calendar. The first day of school will be Aug. 24 and the last day will be June 4, which is comparable to the current academic year. There are parent-teacher conferences next Thursday and Friday in the Phoenixville Area School District. Sign up for a time here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Looking for a great date night spot? Jolene’s in West Chester and L’Olivo Trattoria in Exton are among the region’s under-the-radar romantic dining spots, according to The Inquirer’s Food reporters. The chic and modern Jolene’s blends “French-leaning food with a strong cocktail and wine list in a moody, unstuffy dining room,” while L’Olivo has a warm, familiar vibe to pair with its Northern Italian cuisine, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports. A new takeout pizza and cheesesteak shop is planning a grand opening in West Caln this Friday. Bada Bing Steaks & Pizza is located at 691 W. Kings Highway and also offers sandwiches on house-made focaccia and wings. Midway Grill in Thorndale, which is known for its hot dogs, is now under new ownership. The Zambaras family, who owned it for 60 years and across four generations, sold the Lincoln Highway establishment to the Cantalicio family effective Sunday. In a note to diners, the Zambaras family said they were grateful for the “unwavering support and loyalty” over the years.

🎳 Things to Do

🪴 Make Your Own Pot Workshop: Make your own 4-inch pot and then add a plant before taking it home. ⏰ Friday, Feb. 6, 6 p.m. 💵 $80 📍 The Green House, West Chester

🛏️ Once Upon a Mattress: This comedic musical puts a spin on classic tale The Princess and the Pea. ⏰ Friday, Feb. 6-Sunday, Feb. 22, select days and times 💵 $31.60-$41.80 📍 SALT Performing Arts, Chester Springs

👜 Renaissance Faire Flight Night: People’s Light’s first “flight night” of the year will be Renaissance-themed, with a cash bar. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the occasion. ⏰ Wednesday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m. 💵 $45 📍 The Farmhouse at People’s Light, Malvern

🏡 On the Market

Situated on 3.6 acres, this Landenberg home offers privacy without being too far off the beaten path. The updated home has a dining room with a statement chandelier, multiple sitting rooms, and an open-concept family room with a stone fireplace that adjoins the kitchen, where there’s an island and white cabinetry offset by dark granite countertops and a glass tile backsplash. There are four bedrooms upstairs, including the primary suite, which has vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. There’s also a finished basement. Outside, there’s a deck, a hot tub, and an in-ground pool. There are open houses Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $799,999 | Size: 4,415 SF | Acreage: 3.6

🗞️ What other Chester County residents are reading this week:

