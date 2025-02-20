Craig LaBan heads to Johnny’s Pizza in Bryn Mawr | Inquirer Lower Merion

Good morning, Lower Merion! 👋

Hope you’ve all been staying warm out there between the frigid temps and strong winds. In this week’s roundup, come along with restaurant critic Craig LaBan as he checks out Johnny’s Pizza in Bryn Mawr, dive into Montgomery County officials’ plans for the year ahead, and read all the details about Haverford College donor Howard Lutnick’s confirmation as secretary of commerce.

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

Good pizza and cheesesteaks? Sign me up.

Restaurant critic Craig LaBan recently visited Johnny’s Pizza in Bryn Mawr, which he describes as “a rare double threat” for serving up great pies and steaks. Opened in 2022 after replacing the former Pizzi’s Pizza, Johnny’s is now routinely selling up to 175 pizzas a day and bringing in folks from across the region.

If you haven’t been, expect “balanced but flavorful” sauce, thin-crust rounds that are “roasty and dynamic,” and pan pies that “are a thing of crusty beauty.” Meanwhile, the cheesesteaks, filled with 12 ounces of house-cut rib-eye, are “easily one of the region’s best,” writes Craig.

Enticed? You can read all about Johnny’s Pizza here.

💡 Community News

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

🎥 2025 Oscar-nominated Shorts: Catch the shorts nominated in the live action, documentary, and animated categories this year. The Oscars air March 2. ⏰ Various📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🌾 Bark, Berries, and Boughs Garden Tour: A winter garden walking tour with Stoneleigh staff. Registration is required. // ⏰ Friday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m.-noon 💵 $10 for members, $15 for non-members📍Stoneleigh: A Natural Garden

🧊 Bryn Mawr on Ice: Enjoy food, drinks, games, live carving, and fun for the whole family at Bryn Mawr’s ice sculpture festival. // ⏰ Friday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m.📍Bryn Mawr Village Shops

🎤 An American Classic: Bruce vs. Petty ft. Born to Run Down The Dream: Calling all fans of the Boss and Tom Petty for an evening mashup. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. 💵 $18 general admission📍Ardmore Music Hall

🗳️ Meet Your Rep: State Rep. Mary Jo Daley is hosting an event to chat with constituents about anything state-government related. RSVP is required. // ⏰ Monday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.📍Belmont Hills Library

🎤 The Connie Club starring Low Cut Connie: This WXPN Welcomes event also features Snacktime, Diva Divine Monroe, and The Flying Vees. ⏰ Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m. 💵 $30 general admission📍Ardmore Music Hall

🏡 On the Market

Talk about cozy. This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath nestled in Wynnewood’s English Village is going for $975,000. At nearly 3,000 square feet, this home features charming original details and a wood-burning stove fireplace.

